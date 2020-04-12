The Missouri Department of Conservation announced it will offer the state’s first elk-hunting season in modern history starting this fall.
The Missouri Conservation Commission approved the availability of five permits for hunting bull elk for the 2020 season during its April 8 meeting. Four general permits will be for the public and one permit will be reserved for qualifying area landowners.
Missouri’s first pending elk hunt comes after years of restoration efforts of the once-native species by the conservation department along with numerous partners and supporters, including the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
For this first elk season, there will be a designated nine-day archery portion running Oct. 17 through 25 and a nine-day firearms portion running Dec. 12 through 20.
Aaron Hildreth, elk biologist, said the five permits will be for bull elk and will be valid for both portions. All permits will be assigned through a random-lottery drawing.
“The timing of the season was designed to come after the peak of elk breeding during late September and early October and to avoid the elk season coinciding with portions of the firearms deer season,” Hildreth said.
The conservation department will require a $10 application fee for those seeking the general permits. Qualifying landowners will not be required to pay the $10 application fee for the landowner permit. Those selected for each of the five permits must pay a $50 fee.
The department will limit the random lottery to one application per person, per year with a 10-year “sit-out” period for those drawn for a general permit before they may apply again.
If selected for a landowner elk permit, qualifying landowners will not be required to wait 10 years before again applying for a landowner elk permit. Qualifying landowners may apply once each year for a general elk hunting permit and for a landowner elk permit but are eligible to receive only one permit annually.
The landowner elk permit is limited to resident landowners with at least 20 acres within the “Landowner Elk Hunting Zone” of Carter, Reynolds and Shannon counties. Zone boundaries are shown in the application. The landowner permit is nontransferable and may only be filled on the landowner’s property.
“Local landowners have been supportive of the reintroduction of elk to the area and many have worked hard to create habitat that benefits elk and many other wildlife species,” Hildreth said.
General permits can be used in Carter, Reynolds and Shannon counties except the refuge portion of Peck Ranch Conservation Area. Like the landowner permit, general permits are nontransferable.
“The allowed hunting methods for each season will be the same as for deer hunting,” Hildreth said. “The permits will allow for the harvest of one bull elk with at least one antler being greater than six inches in length. Successful hunters must Telecheck their harvested elk, like for deer.”
To apply for an elk permit, applicants must be Missouri residents at least 11 years of age by the first day of the hunt. Those selected to receive a permit must have their hunter-education certification or be exempt by age (born before Jan. 1, 1967) before they may purchase the permit. All applications must be completed online or at a local vendor.
He said elk are a native species in Missouri but were hunted to extinction in the state through unregulated hunting during the late 1800s.
The conservation deparment reintroduced about 100 elk to a remote area of the Missouri Ozarks in 2011, 2012 and 2013. Most were cow elk with some calves and immature bulls. Their numbers have grown to more than 200, and their range has expanded in recent years to cover portions of Carter, Reynolds and Shannon counties.
The area consists of nearly 80% public land interspersed with tracts of private property.
“Our plan was to offer a limited season for hunting elk in Missouri once the herd reached a minimum of 200 animals with an annual herd growth rate of at least 10%, and a herd ratio of at least one bull for every four cow elk,” Hildreth said. “Those goals have been met.”
The department hopes to eventually reach a target population of 500 elk and will use hunting to manage herd size and location.
People can apply for the random elk-permit lottery May 1 through 31 online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits or through a permit vendor.
Qualifying landowners are required to submit their property information before applying through the Landowner Permit Application at mdc.mo.gov/landownerpermits.
Applicants can check to see if they have been selected for an elk-hunting permit online starting July 1 at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits after logging into “Manage Your Account” and selecting “View My Special Hunt History.”