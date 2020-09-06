A long-standing Kansas fishing club is scheduled to host its last catfish tournament of the season this month on the Missouri River.

The PBSS Flathead Club, which was organized by local fishermen in northeast Kansas, is scheduled to launch the tournament from the Atchison, Kansas, boat ramp on Sept 26.

The club was organized more than 25 years ago by founding members Ray Lee Whetstine of Highland, Kansas, and Roger Whetstine of Troy, Kansas, and is one of the longest-running in the region.

The club has been continued by family member Kyle Koehler, along with his wife, Lyndsey, who serves as president and secretary and participates in the tournaments.

Kyle Koehler said the next event will be a catfish day tournament from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 26. Spectators can watch the catfish weigh-in at 5 p.m. free of charge at Independence Park.

There will be $500 added from Victory Chevrolet for the event.

The club had some of its most successful turn-outs for catfish tournaments this year in White Cloud, Kansas. The first event had 51 boats, and the second had 53 boats.

During the first event, the first-place team of Jason Hinkle and Chris Mooney brought in a total catfish weight of 148.3 pounds.

The team of Jordan Stoner and Chris Thompson caught the big fish of the event weighing 58.6 pounds.

The team of Joel Roberts and Justin Claar came in first place at the second tournament, and they caught a total catfish weight of 126.2 pounds.

The team of Corby Cunningham and Dave Donaldson caught the big fish for that event, which weighed in at 59 pounds.

Koehler said the rules allow for up to two people per boat to register. However, a team can have a third member who is 16 years old or younger or anyone older than 60.

Registration will begin at 5:30 a.m. the day of the event and there is a $120 entry fee.

To register for a tournament or to view future updates to the schedule, visit www.facebook.com/PbssFlatheadClub/. For more information on the club, contact Koehler at 785-850-0355.