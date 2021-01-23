The catch-and-keep trout fishing season will open next month at two popular fishing locations in St. Joseph.

The Missouri Department of Conservation stocked rainbow trout last autumn in St. Joseph for winter fishing.

Each year anglers are able to keep trout they catch at the Krug Park Lagoon and the Everyday Pond on the campus of Missouri Western State University starting Feb. 1.

Tory Mason, fisheries management biologist, said anglers with proper permits can catch and keep up to four trout a day.

“Both locations are popular fishing attractions,” Mason said. “Anglers can only keep four fish a day between both locations.”

They are the only two urban trout fishing locations in the Northwest Missouri region.

“It’s kind of a novelty to have what southern Missouri has right in your backyard and it offers a chance to catch a nice sport fish,” Mason said.

The department reports the fish will begin to die if they are not harvested when the weather becomes warm.

Fishermen may use scented lures and natural baits as well as unscented artificial lures such as flies or spinners.

The trout at the Everyday Pond were stocked under the conservation department’s partnership with Missouri Western State University where the pond is located. The conservation department also has partnered with the St. Joseph Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities Department for the stocking program at Krug Park.

Anglers are reminded that fishing for all species of fish is catch-and-release year-round at Krug Park Lagoon and Everyday Pond with a fishing permit. However, trout may be kept only after Feb. 1 with a fishing permit and a trout stamp.

The stocking efforts in St. Joseph are part of a statewide urban winter trout stocking program that gives anglers a chance to catch a cold-water species close to home.

The trout are raised at the conservation department’s cold-water fish hatcheries and are then transported to fishing locations in the state that are accessible to anglers. There are approximately 1,200 trout stocked each year at Krug Park and about 800 stocked at the Everyday Pond as well as a few lunkers placed at each location.

Anglers must have a valid fishing permit and a Missouri trout permit to keep up to four trout. All Missouri residents over age 15 and under 65 must have a valid fishing permit, and all non-residents over age 15 must have a Missouri fishing permit.

A fishing license is required to fish at both locations. Anglers of all ages also will need a trout stamp to keep trout.

For information about winter trout fishing at the Krug Park Lagoon and Everyday Pond or to purchase permits, call the conservation department’s northwest regional office in St. Joseph at 816-271-3100.