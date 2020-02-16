The catch-and-keep trout fishing season is underway in two popular fishing locations in St. Joseph.
The Missouri Department of Conservation stocked rainbow trout last autumn in St. Joseph for winter fishing.
Each year anglers are able to keep trout they catch at the Krug Park Lagoon and the Everyday Pond on the campus of Missouri Western State University starting Feb. 1.
Tory Mason, fisheries management biologist, said anglers with proper permits can catch and keep up to four trout.
“Both locations are popular fishing attractions,” Mason said. “There is a daily limit of four trout that can be taken from either or both locations. However, it is illegal to take four trout from each fishing area for a total of eight fish.”
They are the only two urban trout fishing locations in the Northwest Missouri region.
“It’s kind of a novelty to have what southern Missouri has right in your backyard and it offers a chance to catch a nice sport fish,” Mason said.
During the winter, conservation department staff work to keep the water open to anglers and will drill holes to allow for ice fishing. The department reports the fish will begin to die if they are not harvested when the weather becomes warm.
Fishermen may use scented lures and natural baits as well as unscented artificial lures, such as flies or spinners.
The trout were stocked under MDC’s partnership with Missouri Western State University, where the Everyday Pond is located, and the St. Joseph Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities Department.
Anglers are reminded that fishing for all species of fish is catch-and-release year-round at Krug Park Lagoon and Everyday Pond with a fishing permit. However, trout may be kept only after Feb. 1 with a fishing permit and a trout stamp.
The conservation department stocks trout in other community lakes in the state to give anglers a chance to catch a cold-water species close to home.
The pan-sized trout are raised at MDC’s Bennett Spring and Chesapeake fish hatcheries and are then transported to fishing locations in the state that are accessible to anglers.
Anglers must have valid fishing permits and a Missouri trout permit to keep the up to four trout. All Missouri residents over age 15 and under 65 must have a valid fishing permit, and all non-residents over age 15 must have a Missouri fishing permit.
For information about winter trout fishing at the Krug Park Lagoon and Everyday Pond or to purchase permits, call MDC’s northwest regional office in St. Joseph at 816-271-3100.