The Missouri Department of Conservation became the 37th state to add a canine unit. The state will add five dogs to its units scattered throughout Missouri.

The dogs can provide assistance in tracking, evidence recovery, search and rescue, wildlife detection and public outreach programs.

“The main reason is the time-saving that the dogs provide to for us,” Cpl. Caleb Pryor said. “We’re state law enforcement officers, but our main focus is conservation and hunting/fishing laws. If you think about the typical calls that we get, the main one for us is people shooting from the road. Typically, an agent would respond and the violator would be gone by time we get there. We police super rural areas and the only evidence at the time are bullet casings or footprints. Before canines, you would just try and get the best location from the eyewitness and those aren’t always the most accurate. With a dog, the dog is specifically trained on human scent, whether that be where a human has walked or a shell.”

Pryor is one of the five agents chosen to become a handler. The Livingston County agent chose Zara, a German shorthaired pointer.

“They excel at this because they’re already chosen to hunt things, we’re just teaching them to hunt something else,” Pryor said. “A lot of conservation agencies chose labs because they’re easy to come by and they’re very happy-go-lucky dogs. But the Germain shorthaired are kind of an up-and-coming dog that they’re starting to use more and more. They left it up to us to choose between the two, but with it being a new program, they wanted us to use half-and-half to see if one breed would end up working better for our program.”

Pryor said the state was very straight-forward with what they were looking for in a handler. They want top performers and agents with a high drive because the dogs require daily training.

Once the five candidates were chosen, the agents were sent to Indiana for training. The Indiana agency has had the K-9 unit since the early 1990s.

“Not long after they established their program, they started offering a K-9 academy for out-of-state officers,” Pryor said. “I signed up for an extra week of training, so I went for 10 weeks. We were there for four weeks, then came home for a week and a half, went back for three weeks, came home for three, went back for three more and then graduated. The three disciplines that we worked on in that academy were human tracking, article search and wildlife detection with the main focus on tracking because that is the hardest discipline for the dog to learn.

“It was lots of running, training in all sorts of weather at day and night. We worked at night too,” he said. “It was pretty intense training, but very good training.”

The dogs do become a part of the family, even though they spend most of their time outside in a kennel. Pryor said that Zara does come indoors to spend time with the family and his wife has become a great assistant in training the dog.

Pryor said that if all goes well, the state may consider adding more K-9 units to its agency.

“They’ve talked about that if it goes well and is successful, they’d like to add other handlers and dogs in the future,” Pryor said. “Who knows when that will be, but that is a plan for the future.”