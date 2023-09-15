Smithville Bassmasters

Russell Matt with the Smithville Bassmasters took Angler of the Year for 2022.

 Submitted photo

The Smithville Bassmasters will host the 12th annual Daniel Palmer Memorial Classic Open Buddy Bass Tournament, Sunday, Sept. 17 at Paradise Point boat ramp, 2825 NE 180th St. on Smithville Lake.

This tournament is a way for the Smithville Bassmasters to remember Army Specialist Daniel Alan Palmer, son of former club president John Shields, according to a press release.

