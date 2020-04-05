The Missouri Department of Conservation has canceled its annual Arbor Day celebration in St. Joseph due to coronavirus precautions.
The public event was scheduled for Thursday, April 23, at the Northwest Regional Office in St. Joseph.
This year’s Missouri Arbor Day was April 3. Missouri has been observing the state’s official Arbor Day on the first Friday in April since 1886 when the General Assembly declared that day to be set aside for the appreciation and planting of trees.
National Arbor Day is recognized on the last Friday of April, which is April 24 for 2020.
Missouri forests cover about one-third of the state and are important for wildlife habitat and the aesthetics of the state.
According to the conservation department, residents can still order seedlings from the State Forest Nursery online.
The conservation department’s George O. White State Forest Nursery near Licking offers residents a variety of low-cost native tree and shrub seedlings for reforestation, windbreaks, erosion control and wildlife food.
Orders will be accepted through April 15. The conservation department has extended the seedling shipping time frame through the end of May.
The agency reports the shipping season typically winds down in early May after nursery staff have shipped millions of seedlings to schools, landowners and staff for planting all over the state.
Since the precautionary measures in place to decrease the spread of COVID-19, the nursery has been closed to the public and has plenty of seedlings left.
Seedlings can be ordered online at mdc.mo.gov/seedlings or fax an order form to 573-674-4047. The nursery can be contacted by phone at 573-674-3229 or by email at StateForestNursery@mdc.mo.gov to get an order form.
A virtual tour of the nursery is available online at short.mdc.mo.gov/Zey.
To get information on backyard tree care including selecting the right tree for the right place, planting tips, watering and pruning information, visit mdc.mo.gov/tree-health.