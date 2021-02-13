Missouri turkey hunters can apply online during the month of February for 2021 spring turkey managed hunts through the Missouri Department of Conservation website.

Joe Jerek, statewide news services coordinator, said managed hunt details and application procedures are outlined on the webpage. Drawing results will be posted starting March 15.

Due to limited hunter-education classes and classroom sizes from COVID-19 restrictions, the conservation department has suspended hunter-education requirements for youth applying for spring managed turkey hunts.

Those who do not have hunter-education certification must hunt in the presence of someone who is certified in hunter education.

The spring turkey hunting youth portion will be April 10 and 11 with the regular spring season running April 19 through May 9.

Detailed information on spring turkey hunting will be available in the conservation department’s 2021 Spring Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet, available where permits are sold beginning in March.

Participants must be 11 or older by the date of the managed hunt in order to apply.

A participant may apply for only one hunt. They may apply for that hunt individually or as a group of two or three hunters. Those applying for a youth-only hunt may apply individually or with one other youth.

To apply for the spring turkey managed hunts, visit mdc.mo.gov/springturkeyhunts.

Buy Missouri hunting permits from numerous vendors around the state or online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits.

They can also be purchased through the conservation department’s free mobile app called MO Hunting, which is available for download through Google Play for Android devices or the App Store for Apple devices.