MOUND CITY, Mo. — It’s not everyday athletes from northwest Missouri draw attention at a national level. But that’s exactly what Mound City’s Tony Osburn is doing this season.
“It is a huge, definitely odd thing for the area,” Mound City head coach and Tony’s father Ryan Osburn said.
“It’s honestly crazy,” Mound City senior Wil Young said. “Mound City has had no one anywhere close to what Tony is.”
From career milestones to national recognition, Osburn is making a name for himself while leading the Panthers to an undefeated start.
The Nebraska-Omaha signee is averaging 33 points per game this season, including a season-high 49 points a couple weeks ago.
Osburn reached a new milestone last week, scoring his 2,500th career point in a victory over North Nodaway. The next day, Osburn was nominated for the McDonald’s All-American Game, one of the most prestigious honors in high school hoops.
Through his individual accomplishments, Osburn credits his teammates for helping him reach his goals.
“It’s exciting, it’s something you dream about, but it’s not possible without working, and it’s not possible without my teammates,” Osburn said. “They know I’m taking a lot of shots, I know I’m taking a lot of shots, I’m sure it’s not always enjoyable for them, so it’s a huge credit to them as well.”
Contrary to Osburn’s belief, Young said he and the rest of his teammates are enjoying the ride.
“It’s an honor, it’s awesome,” Young said. “The man, he puts in so much work… He deserves everything he’s gotten, and he’s worked for all of it, so it’s awesome playing with him.”
Coming off a season in which the Panthers finished as Class 1 State Runners-Up, the Panthers are off to a 16-0 start.
Ryan Osburn said the team has its sights set on another run.
“I think that if you ask any kid on this team, they are definitely focused on making a run,” Ryan Osburn said. “I just think focus down the stretch is gonna give us the opportunity to get to where we wanna be.”
Tony Osburn said after seeing what it takes to get to the championship, this year’s team has put in the work to set themselves up for another run.
“We can’t just come in everyday and talk about it, we have to work on it and get better, or we’re not gonna get there,” Tony Osburn said. “I think it’s super exciting for us all, and we wanna get where we need to go.”
Through all the success, Tony Osburn said his main goal is to be an inspiration for generations to come in Mound City.
“It’s pretty crazy,” Tony Osburn said, “but I also hope I can inspire little kids because I had that same dream when I was little.”
“I just hope that some little kid watches this and says, ‘I wanna do that someday,’” Ryan Osburn said, “because it’s absolutely possible.”
