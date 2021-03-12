SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Mound City boys basketball team defeated St. Elizabeth on Friday, 59-39, in the Class 1 State Semifinals.

The win punches the Panthers’ ticket to the state championship game for the first time since they took home the title in 1981.

The Panthers proved from the start that they were poised to return to the state championship. They began the game on an 18-2 run, taking a 19-point lead through one quarter.

They extended it even further in the second, leading 32-4 at one point. Much was thanks to the efforts of junior Tony Osburn and senior Landon Poppa, who combined for 28 points in the first half, scoring 14 each.

The Panthers led 36-11 at the break.

“We hit some big shots at the beginning, and it got us going,” Poppa said. “They’re a good team, but we just pressured them. We made them move faster than they wanted to be, and we just got good shots.”

The second half was more of the same to start out. The Panthers got out to a 33-point lead, their largest of the game, early in the third quarter and took a 30-point lead into the fourth.

But the blowout was slowed in the fourth. The Hornets outscored the Panthers, 14-4, in the final frame. The Panthers remained on top to finish the game for a 20-point victory.

Osburn and Poppa said they were not pleased with their fourth quarter performance.

“I think we just kind of got relaxed and we didn’t really come out and step on it, and we kind of saved it for tomorrow,” Osburn said. “Tomorrow’s the last one of the year no matter what, so you gotta give it all you got.”

Despite an underwhelming final frame, the duo each recorded a double-double to propel the Panthers to victory. Osburn totaled 26 points while Poppa notched 16, combining for 42 of the team’s 59 points. In addition, Poppa went for 11 rebounds while Osburn tallied 10.

But the two did not want to undersell the role that their teammates played in the effort they put forth.

“Our teammates do a great job of giving us the ball in our spots where we’re going to be open and score,” Osburn said. “Just being able to make free throws when you step to the line because you know you’re going to get fouled, and that’s one of the bigger parts in the game.”

St. Elizabeth junior Brock Lucas led the way for the Hornets with a double-double of his own, going for 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Mound City advances to face South Iron in the Class 1 State Championship on Saturday. South Iron defeated Higbee in resounding fashion, 75-40, in their semifinal matchup.

Poppa said it will take a strong, mistake-free effort for all 32 minutes to push Mound City to its first state title in 40 years.

“We just let off the gas, we should not do that,” Poppa said. “We just gotta be prepared for tomorrow.”

Mound City and South Iron square off at 2 p.m. Saturday at JQH Arena in Springfield.