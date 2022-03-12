INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Central was never able to get into a rhythm offensively and fell behind early in their 47-37 Class 6 state quarterfinal loss to Blue Springs South on Saturday at Cable Dahmer Arena.
The typically stalwart Indians defense got out to an uncharacteristic start, letting the Jaguars get open for a trio of 3-pointers and surrendering numerous shots from the post in the first quarter. Blue Springs South (25-4) led Central (20-8) 18-10 after one quarter and 30-15 at the half after a stagnant second period for the Indians.
"We just blew some assignments, didn't guard the way we wanted to. And part of that's my fault, we had a plan for what we wanted to do and what we wanted to do didn't work," Central coach Roger Wiebelt-Smith said. "They had kids that made you pay for it."
The second half was a significant improvement for the Indians as they outscored the Jaguars 22-17. Numerous times throughout the third and fourth quarter they were able to cut the Jaguars' lead to single digits, but Central routinely struggled to score in the half court and untimely turnovers when the game got tighter doomed their comeback efforts. Additionally, Central hit on just two 3s in the game.
Central cut the deficit to nine with two minutes on the clock, but the damage had been done and time was not on the Indians' side. The Jaguars controlled the ball and knocked down free throw shots they needed to stifle any real comeback attempt. Wiebelt-Smith noted that it was a disappointing end, as despite their improvement throughout the game they were unable to overcome an atypical start.
"The defense in the second half did a whole lot better than they did in the first half, and if you have two halves like that you're in good shape," he said. "But we came out of the gate a little slow on both ends of floor, and offensively we never found a rhythm at all."
Blue Springs South finished with three scorers in triple digits. Junior Charlize Broaden led Central with 16, one of only two players who scored over five points on the night.
Central graduates three seniors in Ashlin McCamy, Myah Dwyer and the program's all-time leading scorer in Ella Moody. Junior Avery Barber spoke on what they lose and what remains.
"We love our seniors and we're sad to see them go, they were such good leaders. The rest of us, and especially us five juniors, have to step it up," she said. "We have to fill their shoes and that will be a tough thing to do."
