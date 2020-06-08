The duo of Matt Thrasher and Brad Nurski settled for a two-way tie atop the leaderboard in the 2020 Jefferson City Four Ball Championship over the weekend.
Nurski and Thrasher finished the two-day event at 13-under par, which was called due to darkness after five playoff holes Sunday night. Three teams advanced to the playoff with a total of 131 strokes after two rounds.
Nurski finished with 11 birdies and one bogey on the weekend. Thrasher added five birdies over the two days.
Missouri Golf's Amateur Championship is scheduled to begin June 23 at Ozarks National Golf Course.