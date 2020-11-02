Brad Nurski will compete with the best Mid-Amateurs in the United States this weekend when he heads to the East West Matches at Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, Texas.

The inaugural event will be played after it was originally scheduled in 2001, but 9/11 forced the cancellation of the event. Later attempts to revive the weekend of golf failed.

The Walker Cup-style event will pit the top senior amateurs and mid-amateurs from opposite coasts against each other.

“You’re gonna have 20 of probably the best Mid-Amateurs in the best United States and 12 of the best seniors in the United States, and the best college kids. It’s going to be a test,” Nurski said. “The USGA experience from all these guys is gonna be outstanding. The competition level is going to be through the roof.”

The East West Matches will be contested Nov. 6-8 at Maridoe. The 18-man teams each include six seniors (three automatic qualifiers and three captain’s picks), 10 mid-amateurs (five qualifiers and five picks) and two college players.

The format will feature four-ball matches on Day 1, two sessions of foursomes on Day 2 and singles on the final day. Nurski made his way onto the team through qualifying points, representing the West with friend Skip Bermeyer under captains Jim Holtgrieve and Kevin Marsh.

“We got a few text threads where we banter back and forth a little bit,” Nurski said. We haven’t got to see each other as much as we’d like because of COVID.

“Just being on the team in general is a huge honor. There’s going to be some pressure. We all want to win.”