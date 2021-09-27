Brad Nurski will compete in the match play portion of the U.S. Mid-Amateur this week after qualifying through two rounds of stroke play.
Nurski birdied two of his final three holes Monday morning to conclude a 1-over 71 in his second round, finishing at 1-over (141) and clearing the cut line by one stroke. Nurski finished in a tie for 40th. Thirteen players at 2-over competed in a playoff for the final seven spots in the Round of 64.
Match play began Monday, and Nurski will tee off as the No. 54 seed against No. 11 Marc Engellenner from Rocklin, California. Tee time is scheduled for 8:40 a.m. at Sankaty Head Golf Club in Siasconset, Massachusetts.
The winner qualifies for The Masters and the U.S. Open next year. Nurski finished as runner-up in 2014.
