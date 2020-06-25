Three St. Joseph golfers remain in the running after surviving the round of 64 match play at the 113th Missouri Amateur Championship on Thursday at Ozark National.
Three-time champion Brad Nurski, 2018 runner-up Brooks Jungbluth and Central alum Cole Roberts won their Thursday matches and will try and move on in Friday’s rounds of 32 and 16.
Nurski, the No. 20 seed after stroke play, defeated Reilly Ahearn 5 and 4 behind a fast start. Nurski parred the par-5 No. 1 and birdied the par-4 No. 3 to quickly go 2 up. He also won holes 8, 11 and 13 to end the match after 14 holes. He finished 4-under on the front 9.
After dropping the first two holes, Roberts stormed back by winning three of the next four holes to go 1 up. His opponent, Lake Leroux, regained the lead on hole No. 10, though Roberts won Nos. 11, 13, 14 and 17 to win 3 and 1.
Jungbluth, who lost the 2018 final against Nurski, defeated Springfield’s John Fuchs 5 and 3. He dropped two of the first five holes to fall behind by one hole, though he won three straight to lead 2 up after the front 9. He also won Nos. 12, 13 and 15.
Jake Mikesch, the top golfer from St. Joe after stroke play, lost 2 and 1 to Cape Girardeau’s Brevin Giebler. Brian Haskell fell 2 and 1, and LeBlond Hank Lierz dropped four straight holes to end the front 9 on the way to a loss, 3 and 2.
Nurski, the 2019 MGA Player of the Year, will face St. Louis native Chris Kovach at 9 a.m. in the Round of 32 Friday. Jungbluth will fact Quincy’s Drew Eaton at 10 a.m., while Cole Roberts will meet Chesterfield’s Maxwell Kreikemeier at 10:10 a.m. The winners will advance to the round of 16 in the afternoon Friday.