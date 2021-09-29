St. Joseph native Brad Nurski won his first two rounds of match play before falling in the Round of 16 at the U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship at Sankaty Head Golf Clubin Siasconset, Massachusetts.
Nurski, who was the No. 52 seed following stroke play, won his Round of 64 match 5 and 4 over No. 11 Marc Engellenner. Nurski birdied his first two holes for a 2 up lead, then winning a span of four out of five holes to lead 5 up with six holes remaining.
Nurski went on to beat No. 43 Miguel Ordonez 3 and 2 in the Round of 32. Ordonez was 1 up through five holes before a birdie by Nuski made it tied through the front nine.
Ordonez went 1 up on the 10th before Nurski won Holes 13, 14, 15 and 16 to seal the match.
Nurski dropped his Round of 16 match to No. 59 Nicholas Maccario by a score of 3 and 2. Nurski went 2 up on the opening holes and was 1 up after nine. However, Macarrio won four-straight holes to shut the door on No. 16.
It's Nurski's second-best showing at the U.S. Mid-Amateur behind his 2014 runner-up finish.
