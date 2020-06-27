Brad Nurski’s hopes at a fourth Missouri Amateur Championship title ended Saturday morning when the St. Joseph native fell 5 and 3 to Nick Westrich in the quarterfinal of match play at Ozark National.
Nurski, who was in the championship match in three straight years, was in search of a record-tying fourth Missouri Amateur Championship after taking second a year ago.
Nurski and the Farmington, Missouri, native were all square through four holes until Nurki claimed victory with a birdie on the par-4 No. 5.
Westrich knotted the match up with a par on the par-3 No. 8, and the opponents made the turn squared up.
Nurski bogeyed the par-4 No. 10, and Westrich regained the edge with a par. Nurski then made bogey or worse on Nos. 12 through 14, giving Westrich wins on three consecutive holes.
Both players parred No. 15, ending the match with Westrich having a four-stroke lead with three holes to play.
Westrich and Maxwell Kreikmeier will face off in Sunday’s 36-hole championship match.