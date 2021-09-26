Brad Nurski will complete his second round of the U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship at Sankaty Head Golf Club on Monday with hopes of advancing throughout the week in Siasconset, Massasschusettes.
Nurski shot an even-par 70 in Saturday's first round at Miacomet Golf Course, but delays over the weekend mean second rounds still need to be completed Monday. Nurski is 2-over through six holes, putting him in a tie for 73rd, with his round suspended for darkness.
Leader Yaroslav Merkulov set a championship record with a two-round score of 9-under par.
The top 64 players will advance to match play beginning Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.