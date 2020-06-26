Three-time Missouri Amateur champion Brad Nurski is back into the semifinals after a pair of match play wins Friday at Ozark National.
Nurski began the day by defeating Chris Kovach 4 and 3 in the round of 32. Kovach lead 1 up after winning two of the first three holes, though Nurski won six holes the remainder of the way, ending the match after 15 holes. Nurski led 2 up at the turn and extended the lead by winning Nos. 12 and 13.
In the round of 16, Nurski defeat Tyler Stalker 5 and 3, sending him to the quarterfinals yet again. Nurski dropped the first two holes before winning Nos. 3 and 5 and square the match.
Nurski followed by winning Nos. 6 and 7 to go two up, and the opponents traded holes to end the front 9.
Nurski won holes 11, 13 and 15 to end the match 5 up after 15 holes.
No. 20 seed Nurski will face No. 5-seeded Nick Westrich in the quarterfinals at 8:40 a.m. Saturday for a spot in the 1:30 p.m. semifinal. Westrich has need extra holes to win two of his matches.
The championship is a 36-hole match Saturday.
Brooks Jungbluth dropped his round of 32 match 3 and 1 to end his run. He won the first hole but trailed by one at the turn. Jungbluth went 1 up after win Nos. 10 and 11 before dropping three straight holes.
Cole Roberts lose his round of 32 match 2 up. Roberts won the first hole only to fall behind by two holes through six. Roberts stormed back to go 1 up through 14 but would lose three of the final four holes.