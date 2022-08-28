Number 12 ranked Northwest Missouri State women’s volleyball went 4-0 Friday and Saturday in Canyon, Texas.
The Bearcats started their season off on a strong note in the Britkare Lady Bluff Classic, winning all four contests while only dropping one set overall.
In a doubleheader on Friday, Northwest defeated both St. Mary’s (Texas) and Adams State 3-0. They would then take that momentum into Saturday where they had another doubleheader to close out the classic.
In their Saturday afternoon matchup with UC Colorado Springs, the Bearcats won three sets to zero with scores of 28-26, 25-13 and 25-11. Defensively, Northwest totalled 18 blocks with sophomore Avery Kemp tallying a team-high six blocks.
Then, in their evening contest on Saturday, the 12th-ranked Bearcats took on the number 14th-ranked Lady Buffs of West Texas A&M. Northwest would prove to be worthy of their national ranking in this game, winning 3-1.
In the fourth set against the Lady Buffs, Northwest rallied down four points to secure the victory 25-21.
Sophomore Payton Kirchhoefer was named the MVP of the classic. Jaden Ferguson and Alyssa Rezac were named to the all-tourney team as well.
Northwest will carry their 4-0 start into the Premier Challenge in Denver, CO beginning Sep. 2.
