NW women

Northwest Missouri State forward Jayna Green drives to the basket against Missouri Southern in February at Bearcat Arena in Maryville.

 Jon Walker | News-Press NOW

If you reside in Maryville, Missouri, or any surrounding town, the beginning of basketball season is a special moment. Northwest Missouri State fans have seen championship after championship from the men’s basketball team, and an improved winning total from the women’s team every full season since 2017.

The special occasion of Bearcat basketball returns and it’s the women that will take the hardwood first with two exhibition matchups this week. The first will be against the Missouri Tigers on Wednesday. The Griffons will then face another Division I opponent from the Missouri Valley in the Drake Bulldogs on Oct. 30.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

