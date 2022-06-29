On June 22, Northwest women’s basketball head coach Austin Meyer walked into the office of Addae Houston and stuck out his hand for a handshake, something that had Houston confused at first.
The words that left Meyer’s mouth as their hands collided for the handshake were, “Congratulations, you’ve been promoted to associate head coach.”
Houston is no stranger to the culture surrounding Bearcat athletics. He was a graduate of Northwest Missouri State where he played two years under Hall of Fame coach Steve Tappmeyer from 2004-06.
He also began his coaching career as a Bearcat under Gene Steinmeyer with the Bearcat women in 2006. Houston was on staff for the 29-5 Bearcat women's team that appeared in the program's first Final Four in school history in 2011.
“I took it in and of course, I respect it for what it is and knowing the things that we've tried to accomplish here,” Houston said. “That (Meyer) has that confidence in me to promote me to that position, It felt great. It was amazing as far as that goes.”
In 2012-13, Houston was named head coach at Southwestern Community College in Creston, Iowa. Before his arrival, the Spartans were 0-30.
He was quick to turn the program around, as his team reached the postseason in two consecutive seasons and achieved double-digit wins during the 2015-16 season for the first time in nearly 10 years.
While the success of a team is put on the head coaches’ shoulders, Meyer didn’t want his friend, and co-partner, to feel like he wasn’t a part of the plan.
“He's (Meyer) always said to me that, ‘hey, it's me and you in this together and how we operate.’ He trusts me as much as he trusts himself in some of the decisions that we make within the program,” Houston said. “For him to have that type of confidence in me goes a long way for how much I'm willing to work for him and how we try to pull this program in the right direction.”
Last season, the Bearcats ended the season with a 17-12 overall record. They were able to secure a six seed in the MIAA Tournament, completed its first regular season sweep of the Emporia State Hornets since 1993, among other accolades.
The new promotion for Houston doesn’t change the overall blueprint of the program. Since day one, Meyer’s system, with his experience with the Northwest men’s basketball, has been used to bring back prominence to Bearcats.
“To be honest, I think it hasn't really changed what our original goals have been from day one. I look at it where the position and the title might not necessarily aid us to and catapult us to the place where we want to be,” Houston said. “I look at the continuing process that we started from day one and how we structured everything.”
Being second in command means there’s been that thought that someday this could be Houston’s team. However, Houston is dedicated to sticking by Meyer’s side until the original goal is completed.
“I think him (Meyer) fighting to promote me and push, you know, for my advancement is a way for me to, you know, convince me to stick around and be a part of this,” Houston said. “At the same time, in my head, the goals that I have for this program personally that are in line with Coach Myers is like, `I want to see this thing through.’”
The decision to stay in Maryville was a no-brainer for Houston. He has built so many connections, and gave his thanks to his family, coach Meyer, and others that have supported him as a player and coach.
“All of those people have a hand in your life and I'm thankful and grateful for having those people around that I still enjoy and hang around today,'' Houston said. “To have those relationships with some of the people here in Maryville is another thing that I'm grateful for.”
