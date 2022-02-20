MARYVILLE, Mo. — Despite an 0-for-8 start from 3-point range, Northwest Missouri State looked up to the scoreboard with a 10-point lead after the opening 12 minutes Saturday against Washburn.
But a packed house at Bearcat Arena saw three game-tying or go-ahead field goals in the final 21 seconds of regulation, ultimately witnessing a 58-53 win by the Bearcats in overtime.
“That was a huge win for us,” freshman Peyton Kelderman said after avenging a loss to Washburn from last month. “It wasn't the prettiest of games at times, but we battled and we kept in it the whole game. It was awesome to come out on top of that one.”
Northwest (16-9, 11-8 MIAA) moved ahead of Washburn in the MIAA standings, moving up to seventh with three games to play.
There was plenty of praise to go around. Three bench players — Caitlyn Jordan, Emma Atwood and Evelyn Vazuez — combined for 17 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Jordan came off the bench to end the Bearcats’ 0-for-8 spell in the final minute of the first quarter, giving the Bearcats a 9-7 lead.
“In games that we've struggled, we haven't got great production from our bench,” Northwest coach Austin Meyer said. “Evelyn, she's a game changer. Emma's one of our best defenders. Caitlyn’s just such a savvy defender. They were all really good.”
An 11-0 run bled over into the second quarter, including 3-pointers from Mallory McConkey and Molly Hartnett. But the Ichabods responded with an 11-2 run, and Washburn standout Hunter Bentley scored 12 of her 14 first-half points over the final 7:31 on the way to a 26-all tie at the break.
Bentley scored 10 more in the first six minutes of the third quarter to push Washburn ahead 38-31.
But an Atwood layup, a Jordan 3-pointer and a coast-to-coast finish by Vazquez made for a 7-2 run and two-point deficit going to the fourth.
Northwest held the Ichabods without a point for the first 4:30 of the fourth, regaining the lead.
Macy Doebele gave Wahsburn a 47-46 edge with 21 seconds to play on a layup, prompting a Northwest timeout. That’s when McConkey drove and found Peyton Kelderman in the corner for a go-ahead 3-pointer.
“It was kind of just everyone space out, let Mal do her thing — she was playing great one-on-one. They helped off, I was open in the corner and shot it,” Kelderman said. “It was a big shot, and glad it went in.”
However, Doebele’s layup with one second left couldn’t be matched by an attempted heave from Kelderman at the end of regulation.
Kelsey Fields, who finished with eight points and 12 rebounds, scored the first four points of overtime, but Washburn tied the game at 53.
McConkey hit a go-ahead jumper with 2:18 remaining, and the Ichabods wouldn’t score again. She finished with 16 points, while Kelderman added 12 points.
Bentley led all scorers with 26 points, adding nine rebounds. Doebele scored 14 for the Ichabods.
Washburn men 60, No. 7 Northwest Missouri State 59
Washburn sophomore Tyler Nelson hit a left wing 3-pointer with three-tenths of a second remaining, delivering Northwest a third-straight defeat on their home court to the Ichabods.
Last year’s losses included an overtime defeat in the regular season and a half-court buzzer-beater by Tyler Geiman in the MIAA Tournament Championship game.
The Bearcats wasted no time jumped out to a 15-6 lead, holding Washburn to 3-of-10 shooting with five turnovers in the opening nine minutes. Sophomore Luke Waters hit two 3-pointers and tallied nine of his 17 points in that span.
But Washburn responded with a 10-0 run, and Geiman’s 16 first-half points made for a tie game at 31 at the half.
After being held in check, Northwest junior Trevor Hudgins scored 13 of his 16 in the final 15 minutes. His third 3-pointer pushed Northwest back ahead 48-46.
But Northwest (23-4, 16-3) would make just one shot in the final 6:50 of the game, making 1 of 5 shots while going 7-for-7 from the free-throw line. Washburn made 5 of 8 shots, including a trio of 3-pointers, in that same span.
Northwest’s lone make was a Hudgins jumper to take a 57-56 lead with 2:18 left.
Wes Dreamer was the third Bearcat in double figures with 15 points.
Geiman led all scores with 21. Johnny Clausing (12) and Connor Deffebaugh (11) also finished in double figures for Washburn (17-9, 14-6).
Northwest dropped a half-game behind Central Oklahoma in the MIAA standings with the loss.
