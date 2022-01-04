MARYVILLE, Mo. — Coming into the 2021-22 season, the Northwest Missouri State women had won no more than 12 games over the last seven seasons.
But freshman Evelyn Vazquez said there was a feeling in the team that it could be destined for bigger heights this season.
“Whether it’s the redshirts or the starters, we all work really hard to be the best program we can be,” Vazquez said, “and it obviously is showing how much we are improving every day.”
The Bearcats are off to an 11-2 start this season. It’s just the second time over the last eight seasons that the team has reached the double-digit win mark.
With some high-profile wins under their belt, the Bearcat women look to keep the momentum going and set a new standard in the program.
The Bearcats have won six of their first seven MIAA games this season, good for second-best in the conference. Included in those wins are three-straight victories over Missouri Western, Missouri Southern and Pitt State, each of which has a winning record in the MIAA.
Northwest’s victory over Pitt State on Monday was its first victory over the Gorillas since 2011, snapping a 17-game losing streak in the series.
“Pitt State has been one of the best programs in the MIAA over the last decade,” head coach Austin Meyer said. “You think of the top tier teams in this league, and they’ve been one of them, so it was a huge win for us.”
Vazquez said wins like that give the Bearcats confidence moving forward.
“We can keep beating teams, whether we’ve lost to them 40 times or 60 times or three times,” Vazquez said. “We come to the game thinking we’re gonna win… It’s just a different attitude for all the girls.”
A big part of the Bearcats’ surge this season has been the play of senior Mallory McConkey. The South Nodaway product is leading the Bearcats with 12.4 points per game, shooting 58% from the field. Her best performance of the season came Saturday night when she scored a season-high 23 points against Missouri Southern.
Meyer said his team knows that she can carry them with her scoring.
“Our players know, when they get (McConkey) the ball, they know how to get her space,” Meyer said. “She’s strong, and she’s powerful. It really is hard to guard her one-on-one in space.”
“Everyone’s working hard and everyone’s trying to get better because we have such a competitive team,” Vazquez said. “Our attitude is to just play your part, and it’s really helping our team this year.”
Entering a tough road stretch of their season, with road games against Emporia and Washburn this week before matchups with league favorites Nebraska-Kearney and Fort Hays State, Meyer said the team needs to keep improving with each game, but they aren’t content.
“Our first team meeting, we talked about how we felt we’re a team that could compete in this league, and I think we’re doing that,” Meyer said. “I don’t think anybody’s satisfied with where we’re at now, they just want to keep getting better every day.”
