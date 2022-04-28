Missouri Western captured eight All-MIAA women's tennis honors while Northwest Missouri State earned eight awards, the conference announced Thursday.
For Missouri Western, the No. 3 doubles team of Ioanna Lathouri and Anaís Peralta Criado earned All-MIAA First Team honors. They're currently undefeated with a 6-0 overall record and are 5-0 in the MIAA.
Three more Griffon selections were made on the Second Team. Esther Güemes was picked in No. 2 singles while Peralta Criado took the No. 4 singles honors. Claudia Iglesias at No. 5 singles was also good enough for All-MIAA Second Team.
The Griffons also found four more spots on the Honorable Mentions list; Anya Chavez (No. 1 singles); Nicole Donnelly (No. 6 singles); Chavez and Isabella MacGibbon (No. 1 doubles); and Güemes and Iglesias (No. 2 doubles).
Tessa Kwakernaak led the Beacats at No. 6 singles with a first team selection.
Julia Aliseda at No. 3 singles earned second team, as well as Vera Alenicheva and Tessa Kwakernaak at No. 2 doubles.
Honorable mention picks include: Vera Alenicheva (No. 1 singles); Tyffaine Pais (No. 2 singles); Sofia Pignataro (No. 4 singles); Carolina Lima De Oliveira (No. 5 singles); Alexandra Dodashev and Sofia Pignataro (No. 1 doubles); and Pais and Julia Aliseda (No. 3 doubles).
The MIAA Tournament gets underway Friday in Edmond, Oklahoma.
