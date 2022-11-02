The No. 10 Northwest Missouri State Bearcats took down No. 21 Central Oklahoma on Thursday to win a share of their first MIAA regular season title in program history.
There were only three lead changes in the entirety of the game as Northwest dominated, securing the sweep over the Bronchos and winning by set scores of 25-22, 25-18, and 25-21. This win was the Bearcats’ 10th in a row and avenges the 3-0 sweep the team suffered to Central Oklahoma earlier in the season.
The Bearcats could take the MIAA title outright on Friday with a win, but that won’t stop the team from celebrating and enjoying the moment now.
“I think it’s pretty surreal from the standpoint of being able to say that we’re conference champs and being able to have the trophy in our hands. It’s a rather heavy trophy,” head coach Amy Woerth said with a smile postgame. “I’ve never held one before and I noticed how heavy it was, it’s just really neat to be in this situation.”
Three Bearcats notched double doubles in the win; sophomore Payton Kirchhoefer with 17 kills and 15 digs, junior Jaden Ferguson with 12 kills and 11 digs and junior setter Alyssa Rezac with 36 assists and 11 digs.
Ferguson talked about what the title means to her while sitting next to her teammates postgame.
“I mean, it feels good. I was talking about freshman year, me and Alyssa came in and that was our goal was to win a regular season conference,” she said. “It’s kind of a full circle moment, senior year kind of getting to complete that, especially going into senior night, knowing that we have that title is a really a good feeling.”
Northwest is now 9-0 at home on the year and an incredible 16-3 in MIAA play. The Bronchos drop to 24-6 and finish 14-6 in league play for the year.
The Bearcats will look to add another win and secure the No. 1 overall seed in the 2022 MIAA tournament on Friday when they welcome the Newman Jets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.