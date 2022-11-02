Northwest Volleyball

The Northwest Bearcats celebrate with their first MIAA regular season title trophy after defeating No. 21 Central Oklahoma on Thursday in Maryville.

 Joe Patrick | News-Press NOW

The No. 10 Northwest Missouri State Bearcats took down No. 21 Central Oklahoma on Thursday to win a share of their first MIAA regular season title in program history.

There were only three lead changes in the entirety of the game as Northwest dominated, securing the sweep over the Bronchos and winning by set scores of 25-22, 25-18, and 25-21. This win was the Bearcats’ 10th in a row and avenges the 3-0 sweep the team suffered to Central Oklahoma earlier in the season.

Joe Patrick can be reached at joe.patrick@newspressnow.com.

