When thinking about track and field, most people might think of a spring afternoon with the sun shining, a crisp wind in the background, and fans cheering as athletes compete.
Of course, we’re still a ways out from enjoying the spring weather, but individuals can enjoy the excitement of track and field at Hughes Fieldhouse in Maryville, Missouri.
Northwest Missouri State indoor track and field competed in Lincoln, Nebraska on Jan. 13 and 14 at the Graduate Classic with multiple Division I teams competing. This meet was very important for head coach Brandon Masters and his team, and for one main reason.
“It was nice to get up on a 200 bank, that was a reason to go,” Masters said. “National championships are held in Virginia Beach and it's a 200 bank, and it's important to teach our kids how to run on that type of surface and slopes.”
The trip had more in store than originally thought for Northwest. The Bearcat women's 4x400 relay squad, which features the quartet of Kennedi Cline, Chloe Saenz, Luisarys Toledo and Tiffany Hughey, set a school record and a NCAA Division II provisional qualifying time clocking 3:44.37.
“That was crazy, that was a great, great time. I mentioned to someone it's one of the top 20 times in D2 history on a 200 bank,” Masters said. “And none of those top 20 have been done in January, so it's pretty exciting. The girls were ready to run pretty fast.”
The fact the record setting time was set in January is a true sign to the determination of this team, as the Bearcats had little turnover time. Northwest competed Dec. 9 and10 before having five weeks off. The team then had to quickly turn around and compete against quality competition.
“That's a pretty good start, so yeah that's exciting. I'm a fan of track and field. I love it. I love big marks, just didn't expect to get so many this early,” Masters said. “Which is again a testament to the strength of our team.”
The women weren't the only highlight of the meet, as Blake Morgan earned a fifth-place finish in the men's high jump as he jumped 2.05 meters and produced an NCAA Division II provisional qualifying mark.
“He just works so hard, he wants to be great, and, you know, he was here for a break quite a bit,” Masters said. “And to come out and hit a nice jump this early for him is just a testament to his training over the last five weeks.”
After a road trip, the Bearcats will be back home at Hughes Fieldhouse on Jan. 21 to compete in the Northwest Open. Masters is expecting to keep building onto what Northwest has started.
“You know, with this meet we should start feeling a little bit better because we've had several weeks of programming here together,” Masters said. “I can kind of guarantee that we're doing the right things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.