Northwest Missouri State University kicked off their 2023 season last Thursday in Joplin, taking on Missouri Southern to open MIAA play. Despite the Lions being ranked 10th out of 11 teams in the conference during preseason rankings, Southern once again gave Northwest a run for their money.
Northwest wouldn’t let a 14-0 lead ruin their parade. They eventually came back and won 31-24. Now, the Bearcats will have another first this season — their first home opener of 2023. Their opponent is the No.19-ranked Emporia State Hornets.
“(We’re) always excited to get back in front of our home fans, especially on a Thursday night,” quarterback Mike Hohensee said. “Night games are usually pretty awesome in Bearcat Stadium, so we’re all really excited to get in front of our home fans again.”
The fifth-ranked Bearcats are ready for the top-25, conference match-up. In sports, it’s said the biggest jump is from week one to week two, and head coach Rich Wright has some ideas where he wants to see his team grow in the time frame.
“We got to tackle better, first and foremost. We didn’t tackle very well last Thursday night, so that’s one area of emphasis,” Wright said. “The second is to get people to third down and long, you know, that’s kind of been a hallmark of what we’ve been able to do here, is get people into predictable situations on third down and then we can become more multiple in what we do.”
You can’t expect perfection from a sporting team, especially in the first game of the season. But despite Northwest usually feeling confident or in command of games they’re involved in, the fact the team didn’t crumble in an early test is a great sign for what’s ahead.
“It’s huge because, you know, a lot of things can happen over the course of a football game, and to be able to stay together and not be so negative on the sideline is huge,” Hohensee said. “We need to be able to come together and have positive communication on the sideline so we can figure out what we need to do better, what we need to fix.”
Now the attention is on the Hornets. Northwest has won 29 consecutive games in this series, including a 27-21 victory last season. One thing the Bearcats need to look out for is MIAA Offensive Player of the Week and quarterback Braden Gleason.
He led the Hornets to a 56-10 season opening victory over Lincoln. In three quarters of play, Gleason went 42-of-49 for 442 yards with five touchdowns and added 22 yards on six carries with a rushing touchdown for 464 yards of total offensive yards.
“He is extremely efficient at it, his receivers understand concepts. They do a great job with what they do offensively,” Wright said. “We have to be able to disrupt the timing of their offense. If we can disrupt the timing of their offense, then you allow the defensive line to kind of get into the game and create some plays for you.”
The game kicks off at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Bearcat Arena.
