Northwest Football

Sophomore running back Jay Harris breaks a tackle against Missouri Southern on Aug. 31 in Joplin, Missouri.

 Avery Anderson | Northwest Athletics

Northwest Missouri State University kicked off their 2023 season last Thursday in Joplin, taking on Missouri Southern to open MIAA play. Despite the Lions being ranked 10th out of 11 teams in the conference during preseason rankings, Southern once again gave Northwest a run for their money.

Northwest wouldn’t let a 14-0 lead ruin their parade. They eventually came back and won 31-24. Now, the Bearcats will have another first this season — their first home opener of 2023. Their opponent is the No.19-ranked Emporia State Hornets.

