Northwest Missouri State Dynasty Basketball

Northwest Missouri’s Trevor Hudgins holds up the trophy after the Bearcats defeated Augusta in the championship game of the NCAA Division II men’s basketball tournament at Ford Center on March 26 in Evansville, Indiana,

 Associated Press

There's been a lot of famous dynasties in sports history, ranging from the UCLA Bruins in the ’60s and ’70s, the Dallas Cowboys in the mid ’90s, and the Golden State Warriors of today. Just up the road in Maryville, Missouri, a town labeled "title town" is home to the most dominating dynasty in college basketball, the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats.

In sports, a dynasty is defined as a team or individual that dominates their sport or league for an extended length of time. For Northwest, the dynasty was kick-started by the hiring of Ben McCollum for the 2009 Bearcat basketball season.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.