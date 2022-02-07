MARYVILLE, Mo. — The three top scorers in the MIAA will go head-to-head when No. 4-ranked Northwest Missouri State travels to Emporia, Kansas, for its first of two conference meetings.
Coming off their win over Missouri Western, the No. 4-ranked Bearcats (21-2, 14-1 MIAA) embark on a three-game road trip, beginning on Tuesday with an MIAA foe they haven’t faced yet this season — Emporia State (16-6, 11-5).
In their 82-81 overtime loss to Rogers State, Emporia State seniors Tray Buchanan and Juhmah’Ri Turner combined for 64 points.
Their next leading scorer: Mason Thiessen with four points.
“They've got two guards that can really go, can really score it,” Northwest head coach Ben McCollum said. “They do a good job of creating space for them.”
For an unprecedented fifth time, Buchanan has been named the MIAA Men's Basketball Player of the Week on Monday.
In his first season with the Hornets, the graduate transfer from South Dakota State is the leading scorer in the nation at 27.2 points per game on the season, tallying a total of 599 points in 22 games this season.
He’ll face for the first time Northwest’s dynamic backcourt of Hudgins and Diego Bernard.
In 23 games, Hudgins is averaging 24.9 points per contest while in 22 games, Bernard averages 11.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest.
But Hudgins and Buchanan find themselves in similar company, as they both land on the same rankings lists week in and week out this season.
Hudgins is the only NCAA men's basketball player at any level to reach 100 made 3-pointers this season, leading the nation with 116 made treys.
Meanwhile, Buchanan is tied for 12th with 78 3-pointers.
Hudgins ranks first in the nation in 3-point field goals made (116), 3-point field goals made per game (5.04) and in 3-point field goals attempted (259).
As Buchanan’s 599 points claims the top spot in the nation in total points scored, it’s the only ranking where he beats Hudgins, who ranks second (573).
Turner holds third place with 418 points, while the other Bearcat to make the list is Wes Dreamer at 16th (301).
The Bearcats claim a 48-23 lead in the all-time series and have won nine straight games against Emporia State.
Even with his own 16-3 mark versus the Hornets, McCollum believes the contest will be a tall order.
“They got a lot of talent, you know, they're good, really good and they defend well. They do everything very, very well and so we'll have our hands full,” McCollum said.
Northwest goes up against Emporia State on Tuesday at White Auditorium in Emporia, Kansas, beginning the doubleheader at 5:30 p.m.
Northwest women's basketball looks to bounce back
After falling to Missouri Western, the Northwest Missouri State women's basketball team (14-7, 9-6) will also embark on a three-game road trip this week with matchups against Emporia State (11-10, 6-9), Pittsburg State (13-8, 8-7) and Missouri Southern (15-5, 12-3).
Spitzmiller named Pitcher of the Week
Northwest Missouri State junior right-hander Max Spitzmiller has been named the MIAA's Pitcher of the Week.
Spitzmiller tossed eight shutout innings of four-hit ball in a 1-0 season-opening win over Ouachita Baptist Saturday. Spitzmiller struck out nine batters and did not issue a walk. All four hits allowed went for singles by Ouachita Baptist.
Spitzmiller collected his eighth career victory as the Bearcats began the season with a triumph.
The Bearcats (1-2) will play two games on Friday in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, against Ouachita Baptist and Southern Arkansas.
Northwest softball back in action
The Northwest softball team dropped a 6-2 decision to Minnesota-Duluth Sunday.
The Bearcats will head south this week with a destination slated for Bentonville, Arkansas. Northwest will take part in the Alva Early Classic and match up against Arkansas-Monticello, Southeastern Oklahoma State, Illinois-Springfield, Drury and Southern Arkansas.
Northwest track breaks records at Bearcat Invite
The Northwest Missouri State indoor track and field squads broke a pair of school records and continued to nab NCAA provisional qualifying times and marks at the Bearcat Invite in Hughes Fieldhouse.
Jada Shanklin tied the school record in the women's high jump and posted an NCAA provisional jump of 5 feet, 10 inches. Shanklin's jump on Saturday ranks as the second-highest mark in the country.
Caroline Cunningham broke Northwest's women's 3,000-meter indoor school with a time of 9:59.99.
Sarah Prickett posted an NCAA provisional qualifying time of 8.83 in the women's 60m hurdles..Ally Hammond nabbed an NCAA provisional time in the women's 60m dash. She flew down the track at 7.65...Bailey Blake secured her own NCAA provisional qualification with 2:13.24 in the women's 800 meters...Luisarys Toledo posted the third-fastest women's 200m time (24.83) in school history as she took third place in the event. Toledo earned an NCAA provisional qualifying time with her effort in the 200m.
