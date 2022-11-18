Northwest Missouri state football secured a spot in the 2022 NCAA Division II Football Playoffs, extending its streak of consecutive playoff appearances to 18 in a row. The team also has the most victories in Division II playoff history, and are ranked No.2 in highest winning percentage (73.2) in the playoffs.
The man in charge of the No. 8 Bearcats, head coach Rich wright, is proud of his team for reaching the postseason once again.
“That's one of the things that I'm most proud of, you know, because I've been here for all 18 of them, and that's hard to do when you play every season with the bull's eyes on your back,” Wright said. “I think that speaks volumes of the program, the culture, and really, more than anything, the type of kids that we recruit here.”
After the Bearcats lost 23-14 on Sept. 24 to Central Oklahoma, the team knew there wasn’t much room for error. Just two weeks later, the ’Cats dropped a 24-22 nail biter against Pittsburg State, pushing the Bearcats' backs further against the wall.
Since then, Northwest has rattled off five straight wins, outscoring opponents 150-83. There were rumblings from individuals questioning whether the Bearcats would be selected for the tournament, but senior defensive end Elijah Green knew his team was deserving of a spot.
“I think we’ve just shown it, you know, week in and week out, just with our resilience, you know, we've been put in bad situations like we were against Washburn,” Green said. “So I think it just shows that we're always going to fight back, battle back, and we're going to figure out a way to win.”
The first round opponent for Northwest will be No. 3 Ouachita Baptist University. The Tigers went 11-0 in the Great American Conference. Ouachita is known for its run game, bringing in the No. 4 rush offense in the country.
Tigers senior TJ Cole is the featured back in the offense, averaging 7.5 yards per carry on 218 attempts. On the season, Cole has a total of 1,648 yards and 26 touchdowns. Sophomore running back Kendel Givens has 12 touchdowns on 958 yards, with an average of 6.9 yards a carry.
Northwest on the other hand, possesses the No. 2 rush defense in the country. This will be a battle between two teams that excel at these aspects.
“Yes, we're good against the run, but how they run the football is different than anything we've seen all year,” Wright said. “We're going to have to make some adjustments and tweak some things and try to come up with a solid plan to defend a team that's rushing for over 300 yards.”
This is the first meeting between the two programs, with the unknowns bringing some excitement to the matchup. Northwest is ready to tackle its latest challenge, and it all comes down to what the Bearcats have done all season.
“It all stems down to we need to control what we can control. We need to make plays at the line of scrimmage and delete their running game,” Green said. “This isn't a game where we can look into it and be like, ‘ok, we need to limit them to 25 or 50 rushing yards a game,’ like we just need to eliminate their big plays.”
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Cliff Harris Stadium. The winner will take on Grand Valley State on Nov. 26 in the second round.
