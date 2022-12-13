Diego Bernard

Northwest Missouri State senior guard Diego Bernard dribbles into the paint during a game in 2022. 

 Photo courtesy of Northwest Athletics

The Northwest Missouri State men's basketball team retained their top spot in the nation, tying Kentucky Wesleyan for the most times ranked at the top spot (52) all time in the NABC Poll. 

The Bearcats are 10-0 this season and are riding a 21-game win streak. The dominating performance could be credited to a host of Bearcats. But this week, there's one in particular. 

