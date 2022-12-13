The Northwest Missouri State men's basketball team retained their top spot in the nation, tying Kentucky Wesleyan for the most times ranked at the top spot (52) all time in the NABC Poll.
The Bearcats are 10-0 this season and are riding a 21-game win streak. The dominating performance could be credited to a host of Bearcats. But this week, there's one in particular.
Northwest senior guard Diego Bernard was named the MIAA men's basketball player of the week on Monday.
The Lafayette alum was highly efficient this past weekend, helping lead Northwest to a pair of MIAA conference victories over Nebraska-Kearney and Fort Hays State.
Over the weekend, Bernard shot 70% from the floor (an impressive 92.3% from the line) and averaged 21 points per game along with 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals.
“Diego. obviously, we've talked about Diego and his ability to get to the paint and his violence that he plays with,” head coach Ben McCollum said. “You know, he's playing at a really, really high level.”
In his matchup with the Lopers, Bernard went 7-of-11 from the field and secured 19 points in an 84-74 win. Not only was the senior hitting his shots, but Bernard drained all four of his free throw attempts, while handing out four assists with four steals against Nebraska-Kearney.
Against Fort Hays State, Bernard buried 7-of-9 field goals and 8-of-9 free throws as he posted 23 points in a 64-49 win. He tallied four rebounds, three assists and one steal.
“Diego is doing what he does more often than how he did last year,” McCollum said. “In a lot of times with kids like Diego, the more opportunities they have, obviously, the better they become, but the less they force it to.”
Northwest will be in Emporia, Kansas, on Dec. 17 to take on the Emporia State Hornets and home on Dec. 28 against Clarke University.
