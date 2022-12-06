The Northwest Missouri State women’s cross country team competed in the NCAA Division II National Championships this past week in Seattle, Washington, being one of 34 teams selected.

The women were coming off a seventh place finish at the Central Region championships, with two Bearcats having two top-10 finishers. In Seattle, Northwest was able to place 24th overall, which was just the third time in program history the Bearcats placed in the NCAA championships.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

