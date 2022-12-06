The Northwest Missouri State women’s cross country team competed in the NCAA Division II National Championships this past week in Seattle, Washington, being one of 34 teams selected.
The women were coming off a seventh place finish at the Central Region championships, with two Bearcats having two top-10 finishers. In Seattle, Northwest was able to place 24th overall, which was just the third time in program history the Bearcats placed in the NCAA championships.
“Really special experience for the seven young women that got to go there,” assistant coach Wick Cunningham said. “First time in 25 years that a team from Northwest was qualified.”
The Bearcats were led by senior Amber Owens, who placed the highest out of her six teammates during the 6K race. The other runners were Carolina Cunningham (89th), Lydia McGlocklin (190th), Alyna Thibault (198), Kaylee Harp (202nd), Cora Blaue (222nd) and Tori Castle (250th).
“It was so nice to actually be able to go, and then to go with the whole team too, because we didn’t originally think we’d be able to go as a team,” Owens said. “Then when we found out we were going as an at large bid, it was really great because one of my goals was me to go to nationals with the whole team.”
Owens crossed the finish line in 28th place out of 262 competitors with a time of 21 minutes and 12 seconds. This finish shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone, especially assistant coach Wick Cunningham.
“The reason she (Owens) was able to execute on the race day is because for 120 consecutive weeks, you know, she was going to bed on time,” Wick Cunningham said. “She was watching which she ate, she was getting the miles and she was doing the right stuff.”
With Owen’s top-40 finish, she has earned All-America recognition in Division II cross country. The previous two women’s cross country All-American’s at Northwest were Lindsey Borgstadt (1997), and Kathy Kearns (1997).
“I really wasn’t sure I’d be able to finish 28th, but I kind of just thought if I got really hard and then just try and hold on for the rest of the race,” Owens said. “I should be far enough up that, like the rest of the girls shouldn’t catch me.”
Northwest will now roll into the 2022-2023 track and field season on Dec. 9-10 in the Mel Tjeerdsma Classic.
