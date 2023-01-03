As the new year begins, fans in Maryville and St. Joseph get one more gift from the passing holiday season with an intriguing matchup between two rivals in Northwest Missouri State and Missouri Western.
The Northwest women’s basketball team began 2023 with two MIAA wins, which included a 67-55 victory over Northeastern State and a comeback 53-50 win over Rogers State this past weekend.
These two victories are the first win streak since a three game win streak back in Nov., and head coach Austin Meyer is hoping the confidence sticks with his team.
“I think just a fight, you know, especially defensively. We had our struggles offensively in the last two games, but not letting it affect us defensively,” Meyer said. “Our first game of the season, Southwest Minnesota, you know, a good Division II team, we scored 95 points, so knowing that we're capable of it.”
The Bearcats' season has shown signs of life both offensively and defensively, but the two sides of the ball together have been inconsistent in various matchups. Northwest ranks 12th out of 14 teams offensively in the MIAA, averaging 61.5 points per game.
Sophomore Kelsey Fields knows the defensive side of the ball can help jump start the Northwest offense.
“Well, I think especially for us, our defense really indicates our offense, and so when we are playing really good defense, it's easy for us to get steals and go score on the other end,” Fields said. “So just making sure that when our offensive end isn’t the best, making sure that we're still locked in on defense.”
With rival Missouri Western coming to Bearcat Arena, the ’Cats are hoping to redeem a 68-52 loss last time the two programs met. It’s no secret Northwest is focusing on defense, as the Griffons have the best offense in the MIAA with an average of 79 points scored a game.
Western also fields two top 10 scorers in the MIAA in Brionna Budgetts and Connie Clarke.
“They're one of the best, if not the best offensive team in our league. (They’re) shooting the three at a high rate. Budgetts has been really good this year. Clarke is really good, rebounding wise and scoring for them,” Meyer said. “We're going to have to make sure we're getting, you know, boxing out and getting the ball, getting rebounds, not giving them second chance opportunities.”
It won't be an easy task stopping a confident Griffon squad who's won 5 straight, but a full week of practice and film could be just what the team needs to capture an upset.
“I think for us as a team, it'll be really good just making sure that we're focused this whole week, going into it preparing for them,” Fields said. “But then again, just thinking about it as another game and just making sure that we're ready for them.”
