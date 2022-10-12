When the month of November hits, most sports fans are enjoying the onslaught of football. However, college basketball is on the horizon, which was signified by the MIAA Basketball Media Day taking place Oct. 11 in Kansas City, Missouri.

One team that's looking to continue its rebranding is Northwest Missouri State women's basketball, who enters this upcoming year with some young talent. The team brought in eight freshmen in last year's recruiting class, resulting in five of them redshirting.


Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.