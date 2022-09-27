The No.10-ranked Northwest Missouri state volleyball team got back on a dominating path as they continued through the obstacle that is the MIAA conference.
The Bearcats began their recent stretch Sept. 21 hosting Pittsburg State in Bearcat Arena. Northwest won by set scores of 25-19, 25-12 and 25-18. The team has now defeated the Gorillas in nine consecutive matchups, and have won 15 of the last 17 times the teams have met.
On Sept. 24, the Bearcats went on the road to take on Missouri Southern. Northwest won by set scores of 25-8, 28-26 and 25-16, and extended their win streak to five games.
During the streak, only one game has gone to four sets, and that was Sept. 17 against No.2-ranked Washburn University. The dominance comes from the Bearcats knowing what kind of team they are.
“I just think we've gotten better at understanding what our standards are and how we play up to that,” head coach Amy Woerth said. “We talked a lot about being extraordinary this week and how we can put the extra in what we're doing to create that extraordinary. From the standpoint of that, we really focused on giving extra effort in everything that we were doing.”
Another huge asset to Northwest’s success is outside hitter Payton Kirchhoefer returning from injury. Against the Gorillas, Kirchhoefer hit .393, totaled a match-high 14 kills and secured five blocks. She would also have 14 kills against the Lions.
While she'd rather be out on the court with her teammates, the recovery time exposed Kirchhoefer to a different aspect of the game.
“I could see each team differently a little bit, like where there's more open shots while I'm on the sidelines, and when I got to finally go back in and play, I knew what's open,” Kirchhoefer said. “I think it's really just about my teammates, too. I got to see another side of the game with them and helping tell them what shots to hit and where to hit.
The recent success propelled Northwest to No. 10 in the recent AVCA Division II Coaches Poll. While rankings don't necessarily mean anything until the regional poll, it's nice to be recognized on a national stage.
“I think it's great to be acknowledged by other coaches and that's what the AVCA Top 25 is, it is voting from other coaches,” Woerth said. “It's great to be acknowledged and that they understand and respect what we've done with our program.”
On Sept. 30, a battle for first place in the MIAA standings will take place in Kearney, Neb. as the Bearcats travel to take on the No.6-ranked Nebraska-Kearney Lopers. The two teams rank No. 1 and No. 2 in the MIAA in hitting percentage.
“I think that we just have a really deep team,” Kirchhoefer said. “We can put anybody out there at any time and get the game done, as we could see that even through injuries, we fight through it and we find the wins.”
