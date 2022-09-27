The No.10-ranked Northwest Missouri state volleyball team got back on a dominating path as they continued through the obstacle that is the MIAA conference.

The Bearcats began their recent stretch Sept. 21 hosting Pittsburg State in Bearcat Arena. Northwest won by set scores of 25-19, 25-12 and 25-18. The team has now defeated the Gorillas in nine consecutive matchups, and have won 15 of the last 17 times the teams have met.


