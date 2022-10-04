The No.10-ranked Northwest Missouri State volleyball (12-4) split their most recent weekend road trip (Sept. 30 — Oct. 1) picking up a win and a loss as the daunting MIAA schedule continues.
The lone loss suffered this past weekend was to No.6-ranked Nebraska-Kearney. The battle was for the lone spot atop the MIAA conference, but the Lopers won by set scores of 25-19, 27-25, 25-12.
Kearney hit nearly 30% on the night, compared to Northwest’s 13%. The Lopers were dominant in other statistics as well, with 48 kills to 37 for Northwest. The Lopers also had more digs, 53-44.
One thing head coach Amy Woerth noticed was the high-octane energy out of the gate from Kearney.
“They were just doing their gameplan on a higher level than we were,” Woerth said. “Everything that we tried to do, it seemed like they were there, so it overwhelmed us, frustrated us, and so when those two things set in, it’s tough to figure out answers.”
Although it was a loss, junior right side hitter Jaden Ferguson led the Bearcats with 10 kills and hit 32.1% for the match. After a sweep against Fort Hays State, Ferguson hammered 12 kills and hit 38.5% against the Tigers. She also added six digs and a service ace.
“I think personally, skill wise, I think I’ve been able to find a cross shot which has also really helped develop a more wide range of hitting for me,” Ferguson said. “But personally I think I’ve been able to connect a lot with my teammates. A little bit more leadership skills have developed and I’ve been able to connect with people a little bit better this year.”
The upcoming matchups between No.24-ranked Central Oklahoma and unranked Newman will wrap up a six-game road trip.
Northwest has played nine games on the road so far this season, compared to its two at home. Although being away from home, the road trips create some team bonding.
“We try and look at the positives of being on the road, it gives us a lot of time to kind of hang out together and do some fun things on the bus,” Ferguson said. “We started trading books on the bus, that’s something that a lot of us look forward to.”
The Bronchos of Central Oklahoma secured their spot in the top 25 due to the new and remaining talent. One new player to look out for is 6-foot-1 outside hitter Brynn Egger.
“They’ve added a 6-foot-1 outside/right side, and one thing that is interesting to know about her is that she moves around,” Woerth said. “It’s not unusual for her to get 60 attempts a night, which is a ton.”
Northwest will create a game plan to slow down Egger. Luckily for the Bearcats, they faced West Texas A&M earlier this season, who heavily relied on one athlete. This experience has the team ready to face whatever may come their way.
“I think a lot of our girls when there’s a go-to, whether it’s blocking defensively, they take it as a personal challenge to kind of see if we can get a stop and see how many we can get,” Ferguson said. “So I think that’s kind of the situation we have when we go to UCO.”
