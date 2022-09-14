Northwest Volleyball

Northwest volleyball celebrates after securing a point against rival Missouri Western at Bearcat Arena.

 Photo courtesy of Alexis Starks | Northwest Athletics

No. 13 Northwest Missouri State volleyball split their weekend series when they lost in Warrensburg, Missouri, to the then No. 19 Central Missouri Jennies in five sets, and swept the Missouri Western Griffons in three sets in their home opener.

The team is dealing with injuries as the season is progressing, more specifically a recent injury to sophomore Payton Kirchhoefer. She’s been a pivotal piece to the Bearcats, but head coach Amy Woerth knows the talent among her athletes.


Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.