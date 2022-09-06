The No.12-ranked Northwest Missouri State volleyball team competed in the 2022 Colorado Premier Challenge Sept. 2 and 3 in Denver.
This was the debut for the Bearcats in the Premier Challenge, which has been taking place annually since 1996, and is an invite only tournament. This year's field included 10 schools ranked in the previous AVCA top 25 poll.
Northwest’s first match was against the then No.16-ranked Angelo State University in a three-set sweep. Northwest won by set scores of 25-11, 25-13 and 25-15.
The Bearcats’ balanced offensive attack had five players with at least seven kills, something head coach Amy Woerth praised throughout the tournament.
“They were ranked number 16, and for us to take care of them, regardless of what they were ranked, was a good job by us being able to have the execution that we needed to have,” Woerth said. “Especially on the offensive side, it was good to see.”
There would be tougher competition in the second match, as the then 4th-ranked MSU Denver Roadrunners handed the Bearcats their first loss of the season in four sets.
MSU Denver won by set scores of 25-23, 19-25, 25-14 and 25-14. The Roadrunners hit .259 with 57 kills and 20 attack errors. Northwest was held to .139 hitting with 41 kills and 22 attack errors.
“Their systems really beat us, they didn't have really one go to on their team. They had their whole team, their whole team was very good, and so their system broke us down,” Woerth said. “So we didn't get very many digs that we could convert to kill, so that's where they exposed that on us.”
The loss put Northwest in the silver bracket, with then No.3-ranked Western Washington on the other side of the net. Northwest won by set scores of 22-25, 25-16, 25-16 and 25-21.
Northwest out-hit the Vikings (.275 to .155). Northwest had 54 kills, while WWU had 51 kills. Northwest enjoyed an 18-13 edge in blocks. This performance helped provide even more confidence for an already talented squad.
“And then beating that team, it was a moment that we were like, ok, we can be in this tournament, we do belong in this tournament,” outside hitter Olivia Dir said. “Kind of just giving us that confidence back.”
The Premier Challenge ended with the Bearcats dropping to Regis University in five sets after being up two sets to zero.
Regis was able to have a hitting percentage over 60%, something not common against a Woerth led squad.
“They came out and hit 600 on us, and we let them hit 600 on us. If a team comes in and hits three or 400 on you, then I would say that they've earned it, but when a team hits 600 on you, then it really points out a lot more of a defensive deficiency from that standpoint,” Woerth said. “So they just outperformed us in the third, fourth and fifth (sets).”
After competing in a field of outstanding teams, there's a learning lesson that can be carried throughout the rest of the season.
“You have to lean on each other in those moments. I mean, there's always going to be good teams being in our conference, there's always going to be good teams, and it's dealing with those moments,” Dir said. “How like if one person is doing bad, how I can support them for doing that and be like, ‘hey, you got the next ball.’”
Northwest will begin MIAA conference play this week with a match at Central Missouri Wednesday, followed by their opening home matchup Friday vs. Missouri Western.
