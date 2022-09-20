The No.13-ranked Northwest Missouri State volleyball had a successful weekend in the state of Kansas, winning both their matchups. The Bearcats swept Emporia State on Friday, and won against No.2-ranked Washburn in four sets on Saturday.
Northwest is now a half game out of first place in the MIAA, and are 2-1 against top-five ranked teams this season.
The weekend slate began Sept. 16 when the Bearcats took on the Hornets. Northwest won by set scores of 25-20, 25-23 and 25-22, and has won seven in a row in the series and 10 of the last 11 matchups.
“Going to Emporia is hard, it's a hard place to play. It's not in a normal arena and on a normal campus, it's all by itself,” head coach Amy Woerth said. “So from the standpoint of that, it's kind of hard to play there. We have to create our own energy, and I thought our girls did a good job, so I think getting that done in three, I think, was important.”
Northwest volleyball turned around the next day to battle with the Ichabods, making it the third time the Bearcats faced a top-5 opponent this season. These matchups have recently held more pressure for both teams, forming a sort of rivalry between the two programs.
“I just think from a standpoint of rivalry, it's fun to go after them. You know, their coach from the standpoint of getting them pretty hot, you know, he can affect his team a lot by the way his mood is,” Woerth said. “We've been able to take the upper hand in that rivalry lately, and it's really fun to be able to compete at that level with another team.”
The game began in the favor of the Bearcats, as they gained the upper hand with a 26-24 comeback win in the first set, and breezed in the second set to a comfortable 25-14 triumph.
However, the Ichabods didn't shy away, winning the third set. The Bearcats held a 14-11 lead, but Washburn came back with a 5-1 run to take a 16-15 lead. Washburn moved the lead to two at 19-17. The Ichabods staved off elimination with a 25-21 third set triumph.
“It was definitely a dogfight back and forth. No one ever really had a comfortable lead where you can kind of take a breath, so it's just point by point,” junior setter Alyssa Rezac said. “I also have to give credit to Jaden Ferguson. She does a great job of just playing calm, keeping the team calm, goes in there, does her job.”
The team reinstalled sophomore outside hitter Payton Kirchhoefer in the rotation for Washburn after coming back from injury. This was her first action since Sept. 3 and she came through with her fourth double-double of the year. Kirchhoefer landed 14 kills and tallied 10 digs.
“You know, no one is Payton and we don't expect them to be,” Woerth said. “So when she does have a chance to come back, and she did this weekend, it was great to be able to have her and what she can bring to our team.”
While a lot of things went right for Northwest against the Ichabods, there was one aspect of the game Woerth was super happy to see from her squad.
“I really liked what we saw at Washburn with our defense, and I think that is something that we haven't seen in years past where we're out digging people,” Woerth said. “We're grinding through that defensive mode at a lot higher level.”
The spectacular play led to a pair of selections for the MIAA's volleyball players of the week. Rezac and sophomore libero Kristen Ford were each honored by the league for their play. Rezac claimed the MIAA Setter of the Week honor for the second time this season and sixth time in her career. Rezac averaged 12.29 assists per set and 3.71 digs per set in the Bearcat victories
Ford earned her first MIAA Defensive Player of the Week award. Ford averaged 5.86 digs per set in Northwest's two victories.
“I think it's just a direct reflection of the team. Obviously, we passed really well this weekend, which allows me to kind of distribute the ball however I want, which helps our offense just get one on ones and our hitters just getting kills,” Rezac said. “So I'm really proud of the team, a lot of credit has to go to them.”
Northwest will be back in action as they take on Pittsburg state Sept. 21 in Maryville and Missouri Southern Sept. 24 in Joplin, Mo.
Coming into the week, Northwest wants to improve in one area.
“We were really focusing on trying to get our offense and defense to click together. Usually we're pretty high offensively, but maybe not so much defensively or vice versa,” Rezac said. “So I think just the focus on putting that together and how we can just run our systems at a high level.”
