The No.13-ranked Northwest Missouri State volleyball had a successful weekend in the state of Kansas, winning both their matchups. The Bearcats swept Emporia State on Friday, and won against No.2-ranked Washburn in four sets on Saturday.

Northwest is now a half game out of first place in the MIAA, and are 2-1 against top-five ranked teams this season.


