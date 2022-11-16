Northwest Volleyball

Northwest Missouri State sophomore libero Kyah Luhring hits the ball Sep. 21 against Pittsburg State.

 Photo courtesy of Northwest Athletics

Northwest Missouri State volleyball made the 64-team cut on Oct. 14 for the 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball Championship, and will travel to Wayne, Nebraska, to compete. The Bearcats have now collected their second straight and third overall tournament selection in program history.

Bearcat volleyball entered the 2022 MIAA volleyball tournament as the No.1 seed, and swept the No. 8 Missouri Southern Lions in the opening round.

