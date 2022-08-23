Northwest Missouri State volleyball is coming fresh off a season where they won a program-best 17 MIAA matches, and finished second in league standings. This year, the Bearcats are ready to face the high expectations that’s following them.
The Bearcats have been tabbed as the favorite to win the MIAA as they are ranked first in the 2022 MIAA Preseason Volleyball Coaches' Poll. The excitement doesn’t end there, as they're also ranked No. 12 in the AVCA Division II top 25 preseason rankings.
Head coach Amy Woerth, who’s entering her tenth season with Northwest, knows acknowledgements won't win you games, but being on public notice is huge for the program.
“It's nice to be acknowledged by, you know, other coaches from that standpoint, and they're respecting our body of work that we've put together,” Woerth said. “But it's business as usual when it comes to us, in the gym, continuing to get better every single day.”
Last season, Northwest had its second-highest single-season winning percentage in program history at .813 (26-6 overall). Despite the success, the team is clustered with young players, including nine sophomores and five freshmen.
They do return redshirt freshman outside hitter Payton Kirchhoefer and sophomore setter Alyssa Rezac. Both were recognized for their outstanding play during the 2021 season as AVCA All-America picks.
While there are some youngsters that fill out the roster, most have experience when it comes to big games.
“Even though we have young players on the court, they have had a lot of experience already touching the ball at a high level,” Woerth said. “We just see them as people who are able to contribute on the court.”
The Bearcats will take part in the season-opening Britkare Lady Buff Classic in Canyon, Texas, Aug. 26 and 27., on the campus of West Texas A&M University. Northwest will play a total of four games, with two games being played a day.
The trip isn't only to play good competition, including No. 14 ranked West Texas A&M, but Woerth knows some decisions will have to be made this weekend.
“You need to tinker around a little bit with your lineup and try to find things that you feel like id going to maximize your potential,” Woerth said.
While the Bearcats finished second in the MIAA last season, and made the NCAA Tournament, there's still steps to be taken to achieve the ultimate goal.
“We were good last year, we want to be great, you know, from the standpoint of doing good things. We really want to do great things, and so finding that good to great thought process this spring is what we spent a lot of time on,” Woerth said. “There's obviously some improvement that can happen with finishing matches and being able to just take what we've done and tweak it a little bit throughout the course of a match.”
As for what the Bearcats can achieve this year, it's in their hands.
“The sky's the limit for us, a national title is not far away from the thought process of what we can do,” Woerth said. “We played Washburn and beat them last year three times, and we played
Northwest's home opener in Bearcat Arena is set for Friday, Sept. 9, against Missouri Western.
