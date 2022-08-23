Northwest Missouri State volleyball is coming fresh off a season where they won a program-best 17 MIAA matches, and finished second in league standings. This year, the Bearcats are ready to face the high expectations that’s following them.

The Bearcats have been tabbed as the favorite to win the MIAA as they are ranked first in the 2022 MIAA Preseason Volleyball Coaches' Poll. The excitement doesn’t end there, as they're also ranked No. 12 in the AVCA Division II top 25 preseason rankings.


