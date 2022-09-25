The No.2-ranked Northwest Missouri State Bearcats experienced the treacherous journey of MIAA football on the road, as the team traveled to Edmond, Oklahoma to battle with the Central Oklahoma Bronchos.
The last time the Bearcats were playing at Chad Richison Stadium, Northwest suffered a 31-21 loss on Sept. 22, 2018. History would repeat itself again in Edmond, as Northwest lost its first game of the season, 23-14.
The first drive for Northwest would be a foreshadow of the uphill battle the Bearcats would face all game. On third-and-7, quarterback Mike Hohensee went up to his offensive line to adjust the scheme, but as he walked up, the ball was snapped from center Mitch Goff and resulted in a fumble.
The turnover allowed the Bronchos to begin their drive on the Bearcats 11-yard line. They didn’t need much to get into the end zone, as Jaylen Cottrell received the pitch and broke it to the right side. Cottrell had green grass in front of him, allowing for a Bronchos 1-play, 11-yard touchdown drive.
Bad luck would continue to follow Northwest into its next drive, as Hohensee tried to fit the ball into a tight window as he escaped the collapsing pocket, but it would be picked off by Central Oklahoma defender Chase Faber.
The second turnover on the night gave the Bronchos excellent field position once more, on the Bearcats 17-yard line. UCO wouldn’t be able to duplicate a touchdown, and settled for a 31-yard field goal.
UCO would hold onto the 10-0 advantage until the eight minute mark in the second quarter. The Northwest offense would put together a 11-play, 49-yard drive that was capped by a two-yard touchdown pass from Hohensee to Trevon Alexander.
With two minutes remaining in the first half, UCO used a crucial 52-yard pass play as quarterback Stephon Brown connected down the middle with Jacob Delso that would lead to a Bronchos field goal to go up 13-7 into halftime.
Central Oklahoma must’ve seen a weakness from the Bearcat defensive front, as the third quarter started with Cottrell going untouched through the first and second level, high stepping out of a tackle from the safety and scoring on an 83-yard touchdown run.
Northwest would switch quarterbacks, putting in senior Braden Wright in for Hohensee. Wright would create some momentum for the offense, connecting with Alexander on a 36-yard passing play to get them down to the UCO 21-yard line. Alexander led the receivers with six catches for 91 yards.
It would only take three plays for Northwest to cut the UCO lead to 20-14 on a three-yard rushing touchdown by Robert Rawie.
Down 23-14, the Bearcats would be unable to capitalize on their final three drives, as two of them ended in interceptions.
Hohensee went 17-of-28 passing for 153 yards. Hohensee tossed three interceptions and was sacked twice. Braden Wright went 2-of-5 passing for 41 yards and was sacked once.
On the defensive side, Zach Howard secured a team-best eight tackles, including three tackles-for-loss. Sam Phillips and Andrew Dumas each tallied seven stops.
Northwest will put their 14 game home winning streak on the test next Saturday against Missouri Western. Northwest and Missouri Western will kick at 1:30 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium.
