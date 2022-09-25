The No.2-ranked Northwest Missouri State Bearcats experienced the treacherous journey of MIAA football on the road, as the team traveled to Edmond, Oklahoma to battle with the Central Oklahoma Bronchos.

The last time the Bearcats were playing at Chad Richison Stadium, Northwest suffered a 31-21 loss on Sept. 22, 2018. History would repeat itself again in Edmond, as Northwest lost its first game of the season, 23-14.


Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.