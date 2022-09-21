Northwest Missouri State soccer had a busy road trip this past weekend, taking on a Missouri Southern squad who’s finding their footing and then having to turn around two days later and face the No.6 Central Missouri Jennies.
The Bearcats tallied four total goals this past weekend, while grabbing one win.
Northwest soccer began their road slate Sept. 16 against the Lions, winning in convincing fashion 3-0.
Northwest found themselves scoreless for the first 70 minutes of play until sophomore Hannah Stirling buried the ball into the right side of the net in the 71st minute.
Just five minutes later, sophomore Sophie Cissell found the back of the net off an assist from First-Team all MIAA forward Kaylie Rock. Barely two minutes passed before Rock scored a goal of her own off an assist from junior Teagan Blackburn.
“(We) came back Friday, played a game against a tough Missouri Southern team on the road,” head coach Marc Gordon said. “(We) had some really good goal production in the second half.”
On Sept. 18, the Bearcats were looking to redeem an early season loss (Sept. 11) to Central Missouri, but fell 1-2 this time around. The Bearcat offense was in an attacking mode, as Rock scored in the 47th minute with the assist coming from Cissell. The goal put Northwest up 1-0, a lead they would keep until the 85th minute.
Central Missouri tied the match up with a header to the upper right corner at the 84:27 mark. They would score two minutes later to take the lead, 2-1.
“Against UCM, we managed to go up 1-0 and again, the end of the game kind of caught up with us,” Gordon said, “Things got a little sticky, and just couldn't hold on so, you know, we're looking at the game in two ways. Finishing on the front end and then on the backside finishing the game play for 90 (minutes).”
Freshman midfielder Elaina Schromoff felt the sting of the tough loss, and knew points were left off the board. Gordon has mentioned time and time again he wants to be able to find the back of the net more, something that has been drilled in practice.
“Just putting the ball in the back of the net, it's as simple as that,” Schromoff said. “We're there, we're really close, we get a bunch of opportunities but just need to capitalize on all of them.”
Through eight games of the regular season and now hitting the midpoint of the season, the Bearcats have allowed only four goals and have scored 12. The efficiency of both sides of the ball has stuck out to Gordon.
“In terms of our play, I think the success and growth of our speed of play is something that's sticking out to me,” Gordon said. “Mostly in our transition and transition from offense to defense and defense to offense, so transitional plays are, I think, great moments in games and can define a game.”
Northwest will have home matchups on Sept. 23 against Fort Hays State and Sept. 25 against Nebraska-Kearney. Rock wants to see her team start strong this weekend, and continue to build on confidence.
“We've been really successful when we start off playing our hardest and when everybody's talking, when everybody's communicating and then just continuing that for the full 90 minutes,” Rock said. “I think we need to work on obviously putting more balls in the back of the net and finishing opportunities early.”
