Northwest Missouri State soccer entered the MIAA Tournament as the No. 3 seed, beating Washburn on Nov. 30 by a score of 3-0.

In the semifinal matchup against Emporia State, the 57th minute proved to be detrimental as the Hornets went the length of the field and knocked in the lone goal of the match.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

