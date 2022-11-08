Northwest Missouri State soccer entered the MIAA Tournament as the No. 3 seed, beating Washburn on Nov. 30 by a score of 3-0.
In the semifinal matchup against Emporia State, the 57th minute proved to be detrimental as the Hornets went the length of the field and knocked in the lone goal of the match.
For the Bearcats, a strong regular season showing of 13 wins and just two losses was enough to secure the No. 6 seed in the Central Region of the 2022 NCAA Division II Soccer Tournament. The invite was the second consecutive NCAA Division II Tournament appearance for the program.
“We are so excited. The first time around last year was wonderful and it was something we'd never done before, and that was where the excitement came from,” sophomore defender Grace Wineinger said. “The excitement this year is we know that we earned this and it is not any different than we did last year. We are ready to do the work that we didn't get to do last year.”
In 2018, the Bearcat squad won two games and did not defeat an MIAA opponent.
Since 2018, Northwest has gone 36-25-7 (COVID year included) with two NCAA tournament bids. This year, Northwest tied a program best 13 victories, and have tallied a school-record 13 shutouts this season.
For Wineinger, the recruiting process saw her land in Maryville, Missouri, due to head coach Marc Gordon promising that something special would be built in the upcoming year. The work has shown across the team and coaches.
For senior Annelize Aleixo, there’s a different motivation factor. Being from Brazil, she knows she’s getting a once in a lifetime opportunity, and knows her home country will be watching.
“Like a dream coming true, I look back and like the amount of players, like good players that we have in Brazil, and they don't have the same opportunity that I do. Like me being here, right here, and having the opportunity now just makes me think like I got to do my best because I know there are people watching me.”
Northwest will travel to Bemidji, Minnesota, to take on the Minnesota State University Mavericks on Nov. 11 at noon. Northwest is the No. 6 seed in the Central Region, while Minnesota State is the No. 3 seed. The winner will take on the winner of the No. 2 Bemidji State vs. No. 7 Central Oklahoma match on Sunday.
On the season, the Mavericks went 11-0-4 in the Northern Sun Conference. Minnesota State was eliminated in the NSIC Tournament by Minot State by penalty kicks, 4-3.
It won’t be an easy first match for the Bearcats, but they’ve faced tough competition all year.
In total, five MIAA opponents qualified for the postseason tournament, preparing Gordon and his team for a run.
“The preparation that the season gives us created this excitement for us, so the body of work that the players have done and having the strength of our conference, I think prepares us,” Gordon said. “It shows the rest of the country what we're able to do in this part of the country.”
