The 2021 season was a special one for Northwest Missouri State soccer, as they played in the program's first-ever NCAA Tournament match.
Northwest even had a five-match win streak before the MIAA tournament last season, which was the longest same-season win streak in program history. Now, Bearcat soccer will leave the program's best season in the past, and are moving forward with the 2022 season.
While the season has just begun, it's been almost everything the Bearcats, and head coach Marc Gordon could wish for. They have zero losses and only allowed one goal through four opponents.
“A lot of times, people think of just the back line, but really that comes down to team defending,” Gordon said. “It's all 11 players being behind the ball fulfilling their jobs whether they're pressing the ball, or if they're giving support.”
Gordan mentioned that his squad came together during the middle of the season last year, and looked far more comfortable compared to previous seasons. After the recent success, there will be more eyes on the program, meaning players cannot be complacent.
“I think there are some benefits of having some success,” Gordon said. “You start to try and build a legacy, and I think our returners have had some personal pressure to perform at least at the level that we did a year ago and continue our growth.”
One player making an impact early is Brazilian native and senior, Letycia Bonifacio. After the 2021 campaign, she was named United Soccer Coaches First-Team All-Region and First-Team All-MIAA..
Bonifacio even started in all 21 matches for the Bearcats, clocking in a team-best 1,903 minutes of action.
“There's things that she does in the game that I know that she picked up on the streets in Brazil,” Gordon said. “There are just things that you just can't train and just abilities, years of growing up playing in a soccer nation. She's an inspiration for the younger players and she's an encourager.”
Bonifacio said the game is different in America, as American players like to run more, where international players like to dribble the ball more.Although different styles of play, she's ready to face familiar opponents as conference play nears closer.
“It's exciting, it's fun. You know what to expect, and in a lot of ways you kind of can get ready for the conference because that's the end goal for us,” Bonifacio said. “That's the thing, on the conference and winning the conference and going further. I feel like playing this first game is going to set us up for conference.
Northwest will take on Missouri Western 7 p.m. on Sept. 9 at Spratt Stadium.
