Northwest Missouri State quarterback Mike Hohensee and his father, who share the same name, will be hosting their QB and WR training camp July 30 at Montini Catholic High School in Illinois.
The camp was originally going to take place at Bearcat Stadium in Maryville. However, the overwhelming popularity from the Illinois and Indiana region pushed the camp to a community familiar to the Hohensee family.
“Well, my dad does quarterback and wide receiver training out in Illinois, so once they heard there was a camp, a lot of them kind of got jealous that I was seven hours away from them,” Hohensee said. “It just made more sense to move it back to Chicago. We have a lot of support from that community and a lot of people that want to attend.”
Hohensee, who's coming off a season where he led the nation in completion percentage, passing efficiency, and was second in the nation in yards per attempt, will look to sharpen the skills of eager quarterbacks and receivers on July 30.
The camp will feature grades 6 through 8 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. then grades 9 through 12 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Hohensee described the camp as a fun time to enhance football skills, without the structure of a college camp where tests will be run or conditioning will be used. Instead, the goal is to provide kids at least one thing they can take back with them as their seasons loom close.
“It's just something that these kids can come and learn something valuable and not not feel pressured and not just being run through the drills,” Hohensee said. “We're coaching them and we're going to be giving it all out there, so hopefully they will too.”
This opportunity arose after Hohensee saw the impact that could be made on younger athletes. For Hohensee, he never saw many chances like this when he was younger, and wanted to bring forth something to motivated individuals.
“It's going on all over the place. Kids are starting to train at a younger age and it's crazy, but it's awesome to see and this is just a great opportunity,” Hohensee said. “I remember being that age and seeing all these college kids that went through my high school or high schools around me and I always looked up to them.”
The Northwest football season will kick off Sept. 1 against Fort Hays State in Maryville. While some would assume this is just a minor step before the season for the quarterback, Hohensee sees it very differently, especially with his father helping.
“Every time I come home, I'm helping them with camps and sessions like that,” Hohensee said. “He's always teaching me something new, so not only am I helping teach these kids what they're supposed to be doing, I'm like, ‘Oh, yeah, this is why you're supposed to be doing it.’ I'm piecing it together myself as well.”
