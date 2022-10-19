With just over two weeks until tip off at the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic, the Northwest Men's Basketball team prepares for West Texas A&M.
The last time these two programs met was in last year’s NCAA Division II National Championship, where the Bearcats won 80-54. This time around, Northwest won’t have two time NCAA Division II National Player of the Year, Trevor Hudgins.
Despite losing the best athlete in the country at the Division II level, the team returns four starters, including 10 letterwinners. Head coach Ben McCollum knows the expectations for his team will still be at an all-time high.
“I think too often when you have a lot of returners, the expectation is to just be what you were last year and just kind of fill spots and voids,” McCollum said. “I think we learned early in last season that you don't just fill it in. We're still trying to find our way. It's just a matter of figuring out what we're going to do offensively and defensively, and that'll take some time.”
Hudgins’ production will be missed. He led all NCAA men's basketball players in points scored last season. The guard was one of 15 players in all of the NCAA's men's basketball divisions to have scored at least 700 points last season, and one of four players to reach 800 points in.
Luckily for the Bearcats, Lafayette alum and MIAA All-Defensive team guard Diego Bernard makes his return for one last run with the team. The guard averaged 12 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists last season.
“I try not to put that much, i guess, pressure on myself,” Bernard said. “I'm just just trying to do what I've been doing, control what I can control and just take it day by day. Different challenges are going to come up on different days, just try to weather the storm and let the game come to me.”
The top-10 ranked Bearcats have been doing a lot of work off the court, bringing in a large recruiting class. McCollum and his staff had a main trait they went after to improve an already stacked group.
“With this class, we felt like we needed to make sure that we got size, which is kind of the six, seven plus,” McCollum said. “Then we needed a couple of guards. If you have them developing as the other guys are playing, you develop them, and then in two years now they're ready to go.”
Some key returners include junior forward Wes Dreamer who, without Hudgins, averaged the most points per game. Sophomore Guard Isaiah Jackson led the team in field goal percentage, and Luke Waters who earned a spot on the NCAA Elite Eight All-Tournament team.
“We're all hungry, especially the people that haven't played the last couple of years,” Bernard said. “They're hungry to show everybody what they can do, show the MIAA what they're been working for the last few years.”
For Bernard, his decision to return to Northwest was due to coach McCollum believing in him, and the culture that has been established. His return not only brings a lot of experience back to the team, but shows his devotion to his coach and teammates.
“He likes winning, he likes to be held accountable, he likes people that care about him and he likes to care about others,” McCollum said. “You just see the results, you just see the trophies, but you don't see the other stuff. That's why him coming back means a lot to our program.”
Senior year is never easy emotionally, but Bernard knows the season’s goal has not changed.
“The last year is always going to be bittersweet, more bitter than sweet,” Bernard said. “Hopefully we can get to play the last game of the season for a title.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.