It was MIAA Basketball Media Day on Tuesday, signaling the near start of the 2022-23 basketball season. Both the men’s and women’s team for Northwest Missouri made the trip to Kansas City, Missouri, to share their thoughts on the upcoming season.
The 2022 NCAA Division II National Champion and MIAA Champion, Northwest Missouri State, was picked first in the 2022-23 MIAA preseason men’s basketball coaches and media polls. In the coaches poll, the Bearcats received the majority first-place votes with 11 for a total of 167 points.
Northwest loses two time Division II Player of the Year Trevor Hudgins, but returns MIAA Defensive Player of the Year Diego Bernard and offensive power Wes Dreamer.
“Yeah, the leadership has been really good. The guys have stepped up that needed to step up, and the group that we have in regards to leadership has done a fantastic job of that,” head coach Ben McCollum said. “From an x's and o's standpoint, it's essentially a completely different team, because everybody has brand new roles and we're doing different stuff.”
The Bearcats first game will be Nov. 5 in Lakeland, Florida, against West Texas A&M in the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic.
The Northwest women came into media day ranked No. 7 in the MIAA Coaches Poll and No. 6 in the MIAA Media Poll. This is the highest MIAA preseason ranking in a decade for the Bearcats. Last season, Northwest was picked to finish ninth in both polls. The women ended up with a sixth place regular season finish and a 12-10 conference record.
The Bearcats made it to the MIAA quarterfinal game and finished the season with a 17-12 record. Like the men, the women will return four starters, including MIAA Freshman of the Year Molly Hartnett, who led the team in points and assists per game last season.
Minus the COVID-19 year, Northwest has improved its win total every year since 2017, and as head coach Austin Meyer enters his fourth year, he believes this team will continue that trend.
“We're probably as experienced a team that we've had in the last few years, so really excited about that and just a great group of kids,” Meyer said. “We had our best finish in the last 10 years last year. I think that now we can sell kids on more like, ‘hey, we're in a program that is in a good spot and not having to try to be the one that comes in here and changes this.’”
Northwest women will begin their season on Oct. 26 when they take on Missouri in an exhibition game. There will be more in-depth coverage over these two teams as the season inches closer.
