Northwest Football

Northwest Missouri State senior running back Jamar Moya pushes a Central Missouri defender to the side as he crosses the goal line Sept. 17 during Family Weekend. 

 By Calvin Silvers News-Press NOW

The No.2 Northwest Missouri State football team completed a 24-7 victory over Central Missouri Sept. 17 during a family weekend matchup.

The win moved the Bearcats' homefield win streak to 14 in a row, the longest streak in Division II. However, the team's next matchup won't be in the comfort of their home stadium and instead will be on the road Sept. 24 to take on Central Oklahoma.


Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

