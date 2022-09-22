The No.2 Northwest Missouri State football team completed a 24-7 victory over Central Missouri Sept. 17 during a family weekend matchup.
The win moved the Bearcats' homefield win streak to 14 in a row, the longest streak in Division II. However, the team's next matchup won't be in the comfort of their home stadium and instead will be on the road Sept. 24 to take on Central Oklahoma.
Northwest has seen improvement week to week, a good sign when the team had multiple positions filled by younger and newly acquired athletes.
Last week's victory over the Mules was another positive step for head coach Rich Wright and company, especially on the defensive side. Senior defensive lineman Elijah Green posted a career-high four quarterback sacks, earning him MIAA Defensive Player of the Week.
“Just another opportunity to grow. I think as a football team, that's the big thing with us, you know, being young and having a lot of new starters, it's how are we improving from week to week,” Wright said. “I was much happier with the result of that and (we) gave up the one big play, but you know, when you give up 103 yards total defense, that's not a bad day at the office.”
On the offensive side, senior running back Jamar Moya accounted for 159 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns to lift the Bearcat offense. So far this season, it's not just Moya making an impact, as Northwest ranks 12th in the nation in total offense per game.
“The versatility that we have from the running back room to the wide receiver(s)... just being able to give people the ball in open space,” Moya said. “Just being able to get the ball to people in different ways.”
As the Bronchos loom next on the calendar, there’s some notable pieces of their offense. Most of UCO’s production comes from senior quarterback Stephon Brown and redshirt freshman running back Nasir Kemper.
The two athletes together make up 81.8% of the Bronchos total offense. While some could think it would be easy to game plan around this, Wright doesn’t necessarily think so.
“Yes and no. You know, the quarterback, obviously, there's a lot getting driven through him right now,” Wright said. “He's a really talented player. He can improvise, and that's the thing that worries you as a defensive coach, but we have to take a total approach to defending them.”
Central Oklahoma showcases former Northwest coach and Maryville native Adam Dorrel in his first year running the Bronchos program. Although the team has a 1-2 record, they can’t be overlooked.
“I think it's just the newness and everybody, you know, they didn't have a lot of time in reality to get things going,” Wright said.
“They definitely have some playmakers,” Moya said. “They do some things right, but like coach said, you can see some newness, some struggles they have.”
Northwest holds a 10-3 lead in the all-time series with Central Oklahoma. Northwest is 5-1 when traveling to Edmond, Oklahoma. Northwest's last trip to UCO resulted in a 31-21 Broncho victory on Sept. 22, 2018.
